Multipoint Group and Exterro Announce Closer Cooperation in Israel and Greece

A partnership between Multipoint Group and Exterro will enable them to provide comprehensive and end-to-end solutions in Israel and Greece.
We believe that our combined expertise and capabilities will enable us to deliver superior results for our clients in Israel and Greece”
— Ricardo Resnik
KEFAR SABA, ISRAEL, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipoint Group, a leading provider of cybersecurity and IT infrastructure solutions, and Exterro, a leading provider of e-discovery and information governance software, announced that they will be partnering more closely to provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for clients in Israel and Greece.
The partnership will combine Multipoint Group's expertise in providing advanced cybersecurity solutions and IT infrastructure services with Exterro's expertise in e-discovery and information governance, allowing clients to access a broad range of complementary solutions in a single platform.
"We are excited to partner with Exterro to offer a more comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions to our clients," said Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group. "We believe that our combined expertise and capabilities will enable us to deliver superior results for our clients in Israel and Greece."
"We are thrilled to be working more closely with Multipoint Group," said Bobby Balachandran, CEO of Exterro. "By combining our technologies and expertise, we can offer a more complete solution to our clients in these markets. We look forward to building a successful partnership with Multipoint Group and helping our clients solve their toughest cybersecurity and information governance challenges."
Exterro's digital forensics solution provides organizations with a complete picture of potential security threats and can quickly analyze and collect electronic evidence in the event of a breach. This solution is crucial for organizations that need to investigate in response to a cyberattack or other security incident.
In addition to their existing offerings, Exterro's digital forensics solution will be a key component of the collaboration with Multipoint Group. This solution will enable clients to quickly identify and respond to cybersecurity incidents and breaches.
The partnership between Multipoint Group and Exterro, including the addition of Exterro's digital forensics solution, will enable clients to have access to a broad range of cybersecurity and IT infrastructure solutions, e-discovery and information governance, and digital forensics in a single platform.
About Multipoint Group
The Multipoint Group is a Value-Added Distributor focused on Cyber Security and cyber-intelligence solutions, with established offices in Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Malta, Singapore, Turkey, and Portugal. Multipoint Group was founded in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group, distributing various cyber companies around the globe.
Multipoint Group is helping organizations stay secure and connected in an increasingly complex digital world. With a team of experienced professionals and a customer-centric approach, Multipoint Group provides customized solutions to meet the unique needs of each client.
About Exterro
Exterro is a leading provider of e-discovery and information governance software, providing powerful solutions to help organizations manage their legal, compliance, and privacy obligations. With a user-friendly platform and industry-leading support, Exterro empowers organizations to take control of their data and reduce risk.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.