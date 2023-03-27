Global Pet Insurance Market Overview: Forecasted Industry Size, Share And Top Trends For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the pet insurance market. As per TBRC’s pet insurance market forecast, the pet insurance global market size is expected to grow to $14.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9%.

The growth in the pet industry is due to the increase in number of pet adoption. North America region is expected to hold the largest pet insurance market share. Major players in the pet insurance market include Trupanion Inc., Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV), Petplan (Allianz), Animal Friends Insurance Services Limited, Figo Pet Insurance LLC.

Global Pet Insurance Market Segments

• By Policy Coverage: Accident And Illness, Accident Only

• By Animal Type: Dog, Cat

• By Provider: Public, Private

• By Geography: The global pet insurance global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pet insurance is a policy purchased by a pet owner to help offset the overall cost of their animal's medical bills. Pet insurance covers veterinary fees if your pet is injured or becomes ill, and it is a prudent way to avoid this becoming a problem.

The Table Of Content For The Pet Insurance Global Market Include:

1. Pet Insurance Market Executive Summary

2. Pet Insurance Market Characteristics

3. Pet Insurance Market Trends

4. Pet Insurance Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Pet Insurance Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Pet Insurance Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Pet Insurance Market Competitor Landscape

27. Pet Insurance Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Pet Insurance Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

