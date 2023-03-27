Medical Thawing System Market Expected to Reach $279.17 million by 2027 | CAGR of 11.6%

Medical Thawing System Market 2027

Medical thawing system market is expected to reach $279.17 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical thawing system market was valued at $165.82 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $279.17 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Medical thawing is a process developed to defrost biological samples for cell biology research such as regenerative medicine, cellular therapy, bio-banking, and drug discovery. Thawing makes samples free from effects of cold (hardness, stiffness, and numbness) through exposure to warmth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Prominent players operating in the global medical thawing system market include Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Boekel Scientific, BioLife Solutions Inc, Cardinal Health, Inc., General Electric Company, Helmer Scientific, Sartorius AG, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Increase in incidences of chronic diseases leading to rise in demand for blood and plasma products, technological advancements to ease and simplify the process of thawing, and rise in launches and agreement of medical thawing systems are the major factors that propel the market growth. In addition, rise in awareness and government initiative toward plasma donation, increase in number of embryo donors, and rise in awareness regarding third-party reproduction further propels growth of the medical thawing system market. Moreover, the need for novel medicinal inventions is also expected to encourage adoption of thawing systems during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is segregated into blood banks, hospitals, tissue banks, pharmaceutical & biotech companies, and others. The blood bank segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to vast utilization of thawing systems in transfusion centers and blood banks. Further, the tissue bank segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as these institutions recover and store human cadaver tissues for medical studies and education. Mostly tissues such as cartilage, skin, tendons, bone joints, cornea, and dura mater are harvested and stored by these institutions.

Region wise, the global medical thawing system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2019, owing to, increase in awareness programs regarding blood donation and plasma donation. In addition, presence of leading market players such as Boekel Scientific, GE healthcare, and Helmer Scientific further propels growth of medical thawing system market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period, as the region has a large patient pool with high incidences of chronic diseases. Increase in the number of chronic diseases that lead to organ failures is expected to boost demand for thawed blood.

