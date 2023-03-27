Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Is Projected To Grow At A 40% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 27, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive artificial intelligence market. As per TBRC’s automotive artificial intelligence market forecast, the automotive artificial intelligence market size is expected to grow to $10.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 39.3%.

The growth in the automotive artificial intelligence market is due to the growing demand for autonomous vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive artificial intelligence market share. Major players in the automotive artificial intelligence market include DiDi Chuxing Technology, Otto Motors, Waymo LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation.

Trending Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Trend

Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive artificial intelligence market. Companies providing artificial automotive intelligence are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products.

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Segments

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Type: Automatic Drive, ADAS

• By Process: Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining

• By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing

• By Application: Semi-Automatic, Human Machine Interface, Autonomous Driving

• By Geography: The global automotive artificial intelligence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a simulation of the human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and behave like humans. AI helps to complete the job quickly and with relatively few errors.

