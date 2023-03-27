Compression Therapy Market 2031 | The Growing Branch of Healthcare Sector | CAGR of 5.4%

Compression Therapy Market 2031

Compression therapy market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compression therapy market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the global compression therapy market is expected to be driven primarily by Compression Therapy Market Trends such as a rise in prevalence of target diseases like deep vein thrombosis, varicose veins and lymphedema, increase in number of populations approaching advanced age, rise in obesity incidences among adults and increase in the geriatric population.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

3M Company, Arjo, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Convatec Group PLC, Gottfried Medical Inc., Juzo, Sigvaris Group, Spectrum Healthcare, Tactile Medical

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4313

Moreover, increasing awareness of compression therapy among the population, increase in the adoption of advanced throughput technologies and growth in the expenditure from these authorities gives a boost to the research activities which can help in the increased use of compression therapy, thereby driving the Compression Therapy Market Growth. For instance, in May 2020, AIROS Medical, Inc., announced the launch of its updated AIROS 6 Sequential compression therapy device and Arm Plus garments following multiple regulatory approval. AIROS received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance to market its updated AIROS 6 sequential compression device and related accessory garments, including the arm plus garment that can be prescribed by a physician to treat lymphedema in the arm, shoulder, chest, and back.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/165f3fe12b9fe2ea0680a96a5bf0d823

On the basis of technique, the market is classified into static compression therapy and dynamic compression therapy. The dynamic compression therapy segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth of Compression Therapy Market Size during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of static compression therapy and a rise in the number of patients of target diseases like deep vein thrombosis and lymphedema. For instance, according to the data by Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, in February 2023, the precise number of people affected by deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) is unknown, although as many as 900,000 people could be affected each year in the U.S. Hence, this increases in the number of target population can help in the adoption of the compression thereby increasing the growth of the market.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment, and other applications. The lymphedema treatment segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, owing to an upsurge in demand of compression therapy among patients of varicose veins. Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of varicose vein, and advancements in compression therapy also contribute to the growth of the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, E-commerce and others. The E-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, owing to an upsurge in demand for compression therapy products among E-Commerce platforms. Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of target diseases, and rise in the number of E-Commerce platforms also contribute to the growth of the market.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4313

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Antipsychotic Drugs Market -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antipsychotic-drugs-market

Pediatric Vaccines Market -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paediatric-vaccine-market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned.