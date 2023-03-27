Travel Services Market Next Big Thing |Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Regency Travel & Tours, Central America Travel Services

Submit Release
Travel Services Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2023 A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 64 pages, titled as 'Global Travel Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2023-2029' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies.

Summary
The travel service industry consists of companies whose primary goal is to market travel services by providing the services of booking and arranging travel tours and accommodations to general and commercial clients.

LPI (LP Information)' newest research report, the “Travel Services Industry Forecast” looks at past sales and reviews total world Travel Services sales in 2022, providing a comprehensive analysis by region and market sector of projected Travel Services sales for 2023 through 2029. With Travel Services sales broken down by region, market sector and sub-sector, this report provides a detailed analysis in US$ millions of the world Travel Services industry.

This Insight Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Travel Services landscape and highlights key trends related to product segmentation, company formation, revenue, and market share, latest development, and M&A activity. This report also analyzes the strategies of leading global companies with a focus on Travel Services portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographic footprints, to better understand these firms’ unique position in an accelerating global Travel Services market.

This Insight Report evaluates the key market trends, drivers, and affecting factors shaping the global outlook for Travel Services and breaks down the forecast by type, by application, geography, and market size to highlight emerging pockets of opportunity. With a transparent methodology based on hundreds of bottom-up qualitative and quantitative market inputs, this study forecast offers a highly nuanced view of the current state and future trajectory in the global Travel Services.

The global Travel Services market size is projected to grow from US$ million in 2022 to US$ million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of % from 2023 to 2029.

The increasing demand for travelling drives the growth of travel service market. The technical advancement, growing people disposable income and people preference toward journey are key drivers propelling the growth of market. Travelling service enable customers to enjoy an unforgettable journey, because they can get a series of service provided by service corporations and they do not need to worry about their air ticket, accommodation and meal. Overall, travel service is super vital in travelling industries.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Travel Services market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type

Tour Packages

Flight Bookings

Hotel Booking Services

Cruise Bookings

Rail Bookings

Car Rental Services

Others

Segmentation by application

Corporations

Individual Travelers

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The below companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

Asia World Enterprise

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Central America Travel Services

Regency Travel & Tours


1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Market Estimation Caveats

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Travel Services Market Size 2018-2029

2.1.2 Travel Services Market Size CAGR by Region 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Travel Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Tour Packages

2.2.2 Flight Bookings

2.2.3 Hotel Booking Services

2.2.4 Cruise Bookings

2.2.5 Rail Bookings

2.2.6 Car Rental Services

2.2.7 Others

2.3 Travel Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Travel Services Market Size CAGR by Type (2018 VS 2022 VS 2029)

2.3.2 Global Travel Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Travel Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Corporations

2.4.2 Individual Travelers

2.5 Travel Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Travel Services Market Size CAGR by Application (2018 VS 2022 VS 2029)

2.5.2 Global Travel Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

3 Travel Services Market Size by Player

3.1 Travel Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Travel Services Revenue by Players (2018-2023)

3.1.2 Global Travel Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Travel Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2021-2023)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Travel Services by Regions

4.1 Travel Services Market Size by Regions (2018-2023)

4.2 Americas Travel Services Market Size Growth (2018-2023)

4.3 APAC Travel Services Market Size Growth (2018-2023)

4.4 Europe Travel Services Market Size Growth (2018-2023)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Travel Services Market Size Growth (2018-2023)

....Continued

It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

