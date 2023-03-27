Extremity Reconstruction Market Set to Expand as Demand for 3D Implants Rises Among Arthritis Sufferers - AMR

Extremity Reconstruction Market to Witness Steady Growth Due to Rising Geriatric Population and Technological Advancements in Implant Devices

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐤𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 $3.6 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $6.5 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 6.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. 𝑬𝒙𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕, 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒓, 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆, 𝒐𝒓 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒍 𝒆𝒙𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒊𝒏𝒋𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔, 𝒔𝒖𝒄𝒉 𝒂𝒔 𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒓 𝒅𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒈𝒆. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝒙𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒔𝒊𝒛𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓, 𝒆𝒍𝒃𝒐𝒘, 𝒘𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕, 𝒅𝒊𝒈𝒊𝒕𝒔, 𝒇𝒐𝒐𝒕, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒍𝒆 𝒋𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒔.

The extremity reconstruction market is undergoing a significant transformation, with a growing emphasis on product segmentation and specialized offerings. This market is bifurcated into two major product types, namely upper extremity reconstruction devices and lower extremity reconstruction devices. Despite the lower extremity surgery segment dominating the market, the upper extremity surgery segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. As a result, major companies in this sector are now focusing more on the upper extremity segments to overcome sluggish market growth and cater to the growing demand for innovative and effective treatments. This shift in focus is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in the extremity reconstruction market, with new and advanced products being developed to cater to specific needs and requirements of patients.

The extremity reconstruction market is being propelled by a range of factors, including a surge in accidents, abnormalities, and congenital defects that impact the upper and lower extremities. This market encompasses a wide range of implant devices designed to restore mobility and function to joints such as the shoulder, wrist, ankle, digits, elbow, and foot. However, the key driver of the global extremity reconstruction market is the rapidly growing geriatric population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of individuals affected by arthritis in the U.S. is expected to skyrocket to 78 million by 2040, largely due to the increase in older population. This demographic shift is creating a greater demand for extremity reconstruction devices, as elderly individuals are more susceptible to age-related injuries and chronic conditions that require surgical intervention. As a result, the market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, as medical technology continues to advance and new solutions are developed to meet the needs of this growing patient population.

The global extremity reconstruction market is undergoing a transformative shift, with advanced technologies like 3D implants gaining significant momentum. These innovative solutions are particularly appealing to individuals suffering from arthritis, who are seeking more effective and personalized treatment options. One notable example is Stryker's Triathlon Tritanium Cone Augments and Triathlon Tritanium Knee System, which feature 3D printed patellas and tibial baseplates, and are increasingly being used in knee surgeries. To further support this trend, Stryker has announced plans to invest approximately $400 million in a new state-of-the-art 3D manufacturing facility, which will help to bring even more cutting-edge 3D implant options to patients in need.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. CONMED

2. Smith & Nephew plc

3. Stryker Corporation

4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings

5. depuy synthes

6. Integra LifeSciences Holdings

7. Wright Medical Group N.V.

8. Acumed

9. Arthrex

10. Skeletal Dynamics

𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The extremity reconstruction market is rapidly evolving, with product segmentation playing a critical role in the market's growth. The market can be divided into two major product types - upper extremity and lower extremity - which cater to specific patient needs. Furthermore, the market is also segmented based on material types, which include metallic, ceramic, polymeric, and natural materials. The use of these different materials allows surgeons to choose the best possible implant for their patients, based on a range of factors such as durability, biocompatibility, and cost.

Geographically, the extremity reconstruction market is divided into four regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America, comprising of the US, Canada, and Mexico, holds a significant share of the global extremity reconstruction market, owing to the high prevalence of arthritis and other joint disorders in the region. Europe, which includes major countries like Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain, is also a key market for extremity reconstruction devices, owing to the increasing geriatric population and associated joint-related ailments. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan, China, India, and South Korea are the key markets for extremity reconstruction, driven by the growing incidence of sports injuries and the rise in orthopedic surgeries. Lastly, the LAMEA region, including Brazil, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and other countries, is also expected to witness significant growth due to the rising incidence of trauma and sports injuries in the region, along with increasing awareness about advanced surgical treatments for joint disorders.

