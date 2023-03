Extremity Reconstruction Market Set to Expand as Demand for 3D Implants Rises Among Arthritis Sufferers - AMR

Extremity Reconstruction Market to Witness Steady Growth Due to Rising Geriatric Population and Technological Advancements in Implant Devices

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ฅ๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ค๐ฒ๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ $3.6 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020 ๐ญ๐จ ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ $6.5 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030. ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 6.3% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030. ๐‘ฌ๐’™๐’•๐’“๐’†๐’Ž๐’Š๐’•๐’š ๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’๐’๐’”๐’•๐’“๐’–๐’„๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’ ๐’†๐’—๐’Š๐’„๐’†๐’” ๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐’–๐’”๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’•๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’•, ๐’“๐’†๐’‘๐’‚๐’Š๐’“, ๐’“๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’‚๐’„๐’†, ๐’๐’“ ๐’‰๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’†๐’™๐’•๐’“๐’†๐’Ž๐’Š๐’•๐’š ๐’Š๐’๐’‹๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’†๐’”, ๐’”๐’–๐’„๐’‰ ๐’‚๐’” ๐’‡๐’“๐’‚๐’„๐’•๐’–๐’“๐’†๐’” ๐’๐’“ ๐’ ๐’‚๐’Ž๐’‚๐’ˆ๐’†. ๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’†๐’™๐’•๐’“๐’†๐’Ž๐’Š๐’•๐’š ๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’๐’๐’”๐’•๐’“๐’–๐’„๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐’”๐’Š๐’›๐’† ๐’„๐’๐’—๐’†๐’“๐’” ๐’Š๐’Ž๐’‘๐’๐’‚๐’๐’• ๐’ ๐’†๐’—๐’Š๐’„๐’†๐’” ๐’‡๐’๐’“ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’”๐’‰๐’๐’–๐’๐’ ๐’†๐’“, ๐’†๐’๐’ƒ๐’๐’˜, ๐’˜๐’“๐’Š๐’”๐’•, ๐’ ๐’Š๐’ˆ๐’Š๐’•๐’”, ๐’‡๐’๐’๐’•, ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’‚๐’๐’Œ๐’๐’† ๐’‹๐’๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’”.

The extremity reconstruction market is undergoing a significant transformation, with a growing emphasis on product segmentation and specialized offerings. This market is bifurcated into two major product types, namely upper extremity reconstruction devices and lower extremity reconstruction devices. Despite the lower extremity surgery segment dominating the market, the upper extremity surgery segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. As a result, major companies in this sector are now focusing more on the upper extremity segments to overcome sluggish market growth and cater to the growing demand for innovative and effective treatments. This shift in focus is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in the extremity reconstruction market, with new and advanced products being developed to cater to specific needs and requirements of patients.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1716

The extremity reconstruction market is being propelled by a range of factors, including a surge in accidents, abnormalities, and congenital defects that impact the upper and lower extremities. This market encompasses a wide range of implant devices designed to restore mobility and function to joints such as the shoulder, wrist, ankle, digits, elbow, and foot. However, the key driver of the global extremity reconstruction market is the rapidly growing geriatric population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of individuals affected by arthritis in the U.S. is expected to skyrocket to 78 million by 2040, largely due to the increase in older population. This demographic shift is creating a greater demand for extremity reconstruction devices, as elderly individuals are more susceptible to age-related injuries and chronic conditions that require surgical intervention. As a result, the market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, as medical technology continues to advance and new solutions are developed to meet the needs of this growing patient population.

The global extremity reconstruction market is undergoing a transformative shift, with advanced technologies like 3D implants gaining significant momentum. These innovative solutions are particularly appealing to individuals suffering from arthritis, who are seeking more effective and personalized treatment options. One notable example is Stryker's Triathlon Tritanium Cone Augments and Triathlon Tritanium Knee System, which feature 3D printed patellas and tibial baseplates, and are increasingly being used in knee surgeries. To further support this trend, Stryker has announced plans to invest approximately $400 million in a new state-of-the-art 3D manufacturing facility, which will help to bring even more cutting-edge 3D implant options to patients in need.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. CONMED

2. Smith & Nephew plc

3. Stryker Corporation

4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings

5. depuy synthes

6. Integra LifeSciences Holdings

7. Wright Medical Group N.V.

8. Acumed

9. Arthrex

10. Skeletal Dynamics

๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1716

โ€ƒ๐„๐ฑ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

The extremity reconstruction market is rapidly evolving, with product segmentation playing a critical role in the market's growth. The market can be divided into two major product types - upper extremity and lower extremity - which cater to specific patient needs. Furthermore, the market is also segmented based on material types, which include metallic, ceramic, polymeric, and natural materials. The use of these different materials allows surgeons to choose the best possible implant for their patients, based on a range of factors such as durability, biocompatibility, and cost.

Geographically, the extremity reconstruction market is divided into four regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America, comprising of the US, Canada, and Mexico, holds a significant share of the global extremity reconstruction market, owing to the high prevalence of arthritis and other joint disorders in the region. Europe, which includes major countries like Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain, is also a key market for extremity reconstruction devices, owing to the increasing geriatric population and associated joint-related ailments. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan, China, India, and South Korea are the key markets for extremity reconstruction, driven by the growing incidence of sports injuries and the rise in orthopedic surgeries. Lastly, the LAMEA region, including Brazil, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and other countries, is also expected to witness significant growth due to the rising incidence of trauma and sports injuries in the region, along with increasing awareness about advanced surgical treatments for joint disorders.

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

1. What is the global market size for extremity reconstruction?

2. Which product segment of extremity reconstruction devices is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period?

3. What are the key drivers of growth in the extremity reconstruction market?

4. Which region holds the largest share of the global extremity reconstruction market?

5. What are the most commonly used materials for extremity reconstruction devices?

6. What are some of the leading companies operating in the extremity reconstruction market?

7. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the extremity reconstruction market?

8. What are some of the latest technological advancements in extremity reconstruction devices?

9. What are some of the major challenges faced by companies operating in the extremity reconstruction market?

10. What are the key trends and opportunities in the extremity reconstruction market over the next few years?

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„๐ฑ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/extremity-reconstruction-market/purchase-options