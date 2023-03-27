F3 Hits Strongest Hole to Date 3.82m of Off-scale (>65,535 cps)

Extends JR Zone to 105m in Length

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp FUU FUUFF ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce scintillometer results from the final nine holes of the winter drill program at the JR Zone on the Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property, including five high grade intercepts. Drill hole PLN23-060 collared on line 060S has intersected the strongest radioactivity to date at the JR Zone. It was collared up dip of hole PLN23-052 (see news release February 21, 2023) and intersected radioactivity over 17.5m, including 3.82m of continuous off-scale radioactivity >65,535 cps between 244.0m and 247.82m. PLN23-061 stepped out further to line 075S and resulted in 14.0m of mineralization, including 2.81m of composite off-scale (>65,535 cps) radioactivity within 5.08m of composite radioactivity >10,000 cps. An additional drill hole was added to the program stepping out further along strike on line 090S, where PLN23-062 intersected 6.0 m of composite radioactivity including 1.0m of continuous off-scale (>65,535 cps) radioactivity. These holes expanded the strike length of the JR Zone by another 30m, to a current length of 105m.

Raymond Ashley, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"With the final nine holes of the winter 2023 drill program the technical team is delighted to announce the strongest off-scale radioactivity drilled so far at the JR Zone with infill hole PLN23-060 on line 060S, making it the best hole to date. Moreover, the two holes which have expanded the JR Zone to a current length of 105m both intersected off-scale radioactivity >65,535 cps, hole PLN23-061 which stepped out to line 075S and hole PLN23-62 which stepped out further to line 090S. Additional holes will be planned for the summer program on section 30N as the single hole drilled on that section, PLN23-055, did not intersect mineralization. This is a fantastic ending to a very successful winter program of growing the JR Zone along strike towards the south within the A1 main shear zone, following the direction in which strong continuity of high grade mineralization had been established earlier in the drill program."

Drilling Highlight:

PLN23-060

17.5m composite mineralization from 231.5m - 253.5m, including 4.98m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps between 243.17m - 252.83m, further including 3.82m of continuous off-scale (>65,535 cps) radioactivity from 244.00m - 247.82m (see Photo 1.)

Main Intercepts:

PLN23-054 (line 075S):

14.5m composite mineralization from 244.0m - 269.0m with a peak radioactivity of 6,600 cps from 248.5m - 249.0m

PLN23-056 (line 030S):

11.5m composite mineralization from 237.5m - 249.0m, including 1 . 34m continuous mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 247.16m - 248.50m with a peak of 32,300 cps

PLN23-057 (line 045S):

7.0m composite mineralization from 246.0m - 268.5m with a peak radioactivity of 1,400 cps from 252.0m - 252.5m

PLN23-058 (line 060S):

1.0 m continuous mineralization from 253.0m - 254.0m with a peak radioactivity of 360 cps

PLN23-059 (line 045S):

17.0m composite mineralization from 238.5m - 255.5m, including 1.32m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 243.18m - 254.00m with a peak radioactivity of 31,100 cps

PLN23-061 (line 075S):

14.0m composite mineralization from 246.0m - 260.0m, including 5.08m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 246.71m - 254.93m, further including 2.81m of composite off-scale (>65,535 cps) radioactivity

PLN23-062 (line 090S):

6.0m composite mineralization from 240.5m - 256.5m, including 1.0m continuous off-scale (>65,535 cps) radioactivity between 246.5m - 247.5m

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.





Photo 1: PLN23-060 Drill Core Photo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_002full.jpg

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer

Results On Mineralized Drillcore

(>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca

Unconformity

Depth (m) Total

Drillhole

Depth

(m) Hole ID Section

Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Max CPS PLN23-054 075S 587713.9 6410660.4 545.7 53.9 -58.2 244.00 244.50 0.50 820 209.0 371 244.50 245.00 0.50 810 245.00 247.00 2.00 <300 247.00 247.50 0.50 350 247.50 248.00 0.50 580 248.00 248.50 0.50 630 248.50 249.00 0.50 6600 249.00 250.00 1.00 <300 250.00 250.50 0.50 310 250.50 251.00 0.50 430 251.00 251.50 0.50 470 251.50 252.00 0.50 580 252.00 252.50 0.50 880 252.50 253.00 0.50 650 253.00 253.50 0.50 910 253.50 254.00 0.50 610 254.00 254.50 0.50 350 254.50 255.00 0.50 440 255.00 255.50 0.50 620 255.50 256.00 0.50 680 266.50 267.00 0.50 2100 267.00 268.50 1.50 <300 268.50 269.00 0.50 330 PLN23-055 030N 587668.4 6410756.9 545.4 54.0 -55.5 no radioactivity >300 cps 209.0 344 PLN23-056 030S 587705.0 6410718.0 545.2 54.2 -59.5 237.50 238.00 0.50 340 211.0 356 238.00 239.00 1.00 <300 239.00 239.50 0.50 300 239.50 240.00 0.50 <300 240.00 240.50 0.50 300 240.50 241.00 0.50 370 241.00 241.50 0.50 4400 241.50 242.00 0.50 7500 242.00 242.50 0.50 3900 242.50 243.00 0.50 610 243.00 243.50 0.50 <300 243.50 244.00 0.50 1100 244.00 244.50 0.50 350 244.50 245.50 1.00 <300 245.50 246.00 0.50 320 246.00 246.50 0.50 <300 246.50 247.00 0.50 1400 247.00 247.16 0.16 2300 247.16 247.50 0.34 17300 247.50 248.00 0.50 32300 248.00 248.50 0.50 28800 248.50 249.00 0.50 2700 PLN23-057 045S 587704.3 6410689.5 544.9 54.3 -62.3 246.00 246.50 0.50 380 199.9 362 249.00 249.50 0.50 840 249.50 250.50 1.00 <300 250.50 251.00 0.50 350 251.00 251.50 0.50 <300 251.50 252.00 0.50 720 252.00 252.50 0.50 1400 252.50 253.50 1.00 <300 253.50 254.00 0.50 610 254.00 254.50 0.50 930 257.00 257.50 0.50 1100 268.00 268.50 0.50 440 PLN23-058 060S 587715.6 6410678.4 544.5 54.6 -64.9 253.00 253.50 0.50 340 188.3 356 253.50 254.00 0.50 360 PLN23-059 045S 587717.0 6410702.1 545.1 55.4 -61.1 238.50 239.00 0.50 420 208.5 362 239.00 239.50 0.50 460 239.50 240.00 0.50 4900 240.00 240.50 0.50 890 240.50 241.00 0.50 440 241.00 241.50 0.50 3800 241.50 242.00 0.50 770 242.00 242.50 0.50 910 242.50 243.00 0.50 4700 243.00 243.18 0.18 8900 243.18 243.50 0.32 19100 243.50 244.00 0.50 22200 244.00 244.50 0.50 2200 244.50 245.00 0.50 480 245.00 245.50 0.50 <300 245.50 246.00 0.50 340 246.00 246.50 0.50 300 246.50 248.00 1.50 <300 248.00 248.50 0.50 430 248.50 249.00 0.50 2200 249.00 250.50 1.50 <300 250.50 251.00 0.50 300 251.00 251.50 0.50 370 251.50 252.00 0.50 1100 252.00 252.50 0.50 2300 252.50 253.00 0.50 310 253.00 253.50 0.50 <300 253.50 254.00 0.50 31100 254.00 254.50 0.50 2800 254.50 255.00 0.50 1500 255.00 255.50 0.50 1300 PLN23-060 060S 587728.7 6410689.6 545.0 54.8 -62.2 231.50 232.00 0.50 690 203.0 356 232.00 232.50 0.50 710 232.50 233.00 0.50 1600 233.00 233.50 0.50 480 238.00 238.50 0.50 320 238.50 239.00 0.50 880 239.00 239.50 0.50 9100 239.50 240.00 0.50 6300 240.00 240.50 0.50 9500 240.50 241.00 0.50 840 241.00 241.50 0.50 880 241.50 242.00 0.50 420 242.00 242.50 0.50 2700 242.50 243.00 0.50 7100 243.00 243.17 0.17 7000 243.17 243.50 0.33 28800 243.50 244.00 0.50 30600 244.00 244.50 0.50 >65535 244.50 245.00 0.50 >65535 245.00 245.50 0.50 >65535 245.50 246.00 0.50 >65535 246.00 246.50 0.50 >65535 246.50 247.00 0.50 >65535 247.00 247.50 0.50 >65535 247.50 247.82 0.32 >65535 247.82 248.00 0.18 5200 248.00 248.50 0.50 840 248.50 249.00 0.50 640 249.00 249.50 0.50 710 249.50 250.00 0.50 1100 250.00 250.50 0.50 1000 250.50 251.00 0.50 370 251.00 251.50 0.50 850 251.50 252.00 0.50 470 252.00 252.50 0.50 910 252.50 252.83 0.33 24200 252.83 253.00 0.17 1900 253.00 253.50 0.50 470 PLN23-061 075S 587720.0 6410666.7 545.5 54.6 -56.6 246.00 246.50 0.50 360 212.7 368 246.50 246.71 0.21 2500 246.71 247.00 0.29 12600 247.00 247.50 0.50 5200 247.50 248.00 0.50 5100 248.00 248.12 0.12 6100 248.12 248.28 0.16 14100 248.28 248.50 0.22 6400 248.50 248.67 0.17 7900 248.67 248.81 0.14 10000 248.81 249.00 0.19 2200 249.00 249.50 0.50 2900 249.50 250.00 0.50 6300 250.00 250.50 0.50 54800 250.50 250.69 0.19 7400 250.69 251.00 0.31 >65535 251.00 251.50 0.50 >65535 251.50 252.00 0.50 >65535 252.00 252.50 0.50 >65535 252.50 253.00 0.50 24500 253.00 253.50 0.50 >65535 253.50 254.00 0.50 >65535 254.00 254.32 0.32 23400 254.32 254.50 0.18 3200 254.50 254.57 0.07 2700 254.57 254.93 0.36 34200 254.93 255.00 0.07 2400 255.00 255.50 0.50 1000 255.50 256.00 0.50 570 256.00 256.50 0.50 2600 256.50 257.00 0.50 <300 257.00 257.50 0.50 790 257.50 258.50 1.00 <300 258.50 259.00 0.50 810 259.00 259.50 0.50 430 259.50 260.00 0.50 500 PLN23-062 090S 587732.4 6410655.3 544.7 54.7 -57.7 240.50 241.00 0.50 730 204.5 359 241.00 241.50 0.50 1100 241.50 242.00 0.50 880 242.00 242.50 0.50 440 245.50 246.00 0.50 1300 246.00 246.50 0.50 350 246.50 247.00 0.50 >65535 247.00 247.50 0.50 >65535 247.50 248.00 0.50 1200 248.00 248.50 0.50 650 255.50 256.00 0.50 370 256.00 256.50 0.50 7300

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Plan Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_007full.jpg

(See cross sections bellow)





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_008full.jpg







Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_009full.jpg







Figure 3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_010full.jpg







Figure 4



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_011full.jpg









Figure 5



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_012full.jpg







Figure 6



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/159913_ac1b5691e49bdb6e_013full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159913