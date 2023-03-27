'Accidental Sisters' Shines Light on Heartwarming True Story of Adoption, Unconditional Love, and the Serendipitous Turn of Events That Led to a Remarkable Discovery

"Katherine Linn Caire hits a home run with her first autobiographical novel," -- Williamson Herald, Franklin, TN. Relinquished at birth to Catholic Charities in 1959, Caire, chronicles her unusual and remarkable story of adoption, unconditional love, and the serendipitous turns of events that led to a surprising discovery in her heartwarming memoir Accidental Sisters: My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sibling (Books Fluent)––and it did not involve DNA testing. What makes her story different from others? What compelled her to share her story? What did she discover and how?

DALLAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meet Katherine Linn Caire, author of Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sibling (Books Fluent).

"A tender memoir about adoption and about love within families, both biological and not. [Caire's] search is detailed in thrilling terms, as is her exhilaration at meeting her biological sister…all of this is set within the context of Caire's warm, supportive relationship with her adoptive parents…" ––Foreword Clarion Reviews

*Accidental Sisters hits #28 adoption and #541 women's autobiography/memoir on Amazon.com (March 11, 2023)

Relinquished at birth to Catholic Charities in 1959, author Katherine Linn Caire, chronicles her unusual and remarkable story of adoption, unconditional love, and the serendipitous turns of events that led to a surprising discovery––and it did not involve DNA testing. What makes her story different from others? What compelled her to share her story? What did she discover and how?

Unlike other books about adoption, Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sibling (Books Fluent), is a heartwarming memoir that shines light on the unique twist that led to Caire's discovery. She adored her adoptive family and never considered searching for her birth parents. However, at age fifty-two, and the mother of three children a sudden pull to learn more about her medical history sends her on an unexpected journey.

She isn't interested in learning her birth parents' identities, just the details of their health. But what begins as a simple investigation takes a startling swerve when the social worker who sends the records fails to redact a crucial bit of information. Suddenly, Caire has more information than she bargained for. And to her surprise, she finds herself combing through vital records, researching every lead she can get her hands on.

When an internet search results in a dead end, Kathe's daughters present her with a birth mother search as a gift for Mother's Day. What Kathe discovers transforms her. With each piece of information she uncovers, the mystery of her birth parents' identities unravels a little more. But when her investigation uncovers a half-sister that Kathe never imagined existed, she must decide: open her heart and mind to a stranger who shares her DNA, or walk away without challenging her long-held beliefs about what it means to be part of a family.

Accidental Sisters is a "Touching account of an adult adoptee's journey of self-discovery…and the serendipitous series of events that made it possible," says Michele Blood, Ph.D. Further adding, "Caire explores the unique constellation of pressures faced by a single, Catholic, small-town medical professional who became pregnant in the 1950s…Themes of gratitude, divine coincidence, and transcendent sibling bonds permeate the memoir."

Publishers Weekly/The Booklife Prize says, "With straightforward, simple, and interesting prose, Caire offers readers a thorough analysis of her family life as well as more casual glimpses of her journey. Readers with a penchant for self-reflection will appreciate the opportunity to delve more deeply into Caire's emotions along the way."

Books are available online and in bookstores.

To learn more, visit: https://www.klcairebooks.com/

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Katherine Linn Caire was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, where she graduated from Roosevelt High School. She attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX, where she swam for the Mustangs and received her BBA (Finance), with Minors in Art History and Economics. She lived in Dallas for nearly three decades, where all three of her and her husband's daughters were raised. The family moved to the beautiful city of Nashville, Tennessee in 2004 where she lives with her husband, Don, and their precious mutts, Waltzing Matilda and Marathon Molly.

# # #

Media Contact

Cindy Birne, Cindy Birne Public Relations, 214-405-8047, cindy.birne@cindybirnepr.com

SOURCE Katherine Linn Caire