Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 12, 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During 20 March 2023 and 24 March 2023 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 856,540 own B shares (ST:TRUE-B) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 23 September 2022. The share buyback programme will be executed between 23 September and up until the 2023 AGM, is being carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

Truecaller B shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 20 March 2023 143,960 30.6642 4,414,418.23 21 March 2023 172,836 30.2998 5,236,896.23 22 March 2023 215,276 29.9101 6,438,926.69 23 March 2023 162,488 30.2608 4,917,016.87 24 March 2023 161,980 30.1964 4,891,212.87 Total accumulated over week 12/2023 856,540 30.2361 25,898,470.89 Total accumulated during the buyback program 10,230,592 34.2370 350,265,043.58

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by SEB on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 10,230,592 B shares and 5,100,00 C shares as of 24 March 2023. The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, is 379,059,710 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 363,729,118.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

