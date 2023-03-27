Hollywood Star Halle Bailey Helps Disney Dreamers Academy Students DREAM BIG at Walt Disney World Resort

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,788 in the last 365 days.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, 100 students from across the country celebrated the conclusion of the 16th year of Disney Dreamers Academy with an emotional commencement ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, featuring an inspirational speech by Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, who will play Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's "The Little Mermaid.'' The annual four-day event also included empowering sessions from a host of celebrities; special once-in-a lifetime surprise opportunities for students; performances from Disney Live Entertainment; and a moving ring ceremony to mark the teens' special achievement at the culmination of the event.
The teens, recognized as Disney Dreamers, were selected from among thousands of applicants to participate in the mentoring program. Created and hosted by Walt Disney World, the program is designed to broaden career awareness and create opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
The 100 students, along with a parent or guardian, received an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the program.
"Disney Dreamers Academy is an important part of Walt Disney World's commitment to supporting Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America, by encouraging the next generation to think big and to carry what they learn back home with them," said Tracey D. Powell, Vice President of Travel Services/Pricing and Revenue Management and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "We hope to encourage these dreamers to relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others."
The event was highlighted by some unique experiences for all the students as well as some special surprise moments, where select teens received "dream-come-true'' career opportunities and experiences, such as:
The 100 students who attended this year's event are from across the United States.
SOURCE Walt Disney World