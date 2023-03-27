Epinephrine Market Value to Reach US$ 4.18 Billion by 2031: Growth Plus Reports Study

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,760 in the last 365 days.
Newark, New Castle, USA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Epinephrine Market was valued at US$ 1.66 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% to reach US$ 4.18 billion by 2031 during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The study discusses the most effective tactics, market trends, major drivers and opportunities, the competitive landscape, market size, statistical statistics, and revenue.
Key Takeaways:
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/epinephrine-market/8452
Epinephrine Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 1.66 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 4.18 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers:
The rising frequency of medical problems such as anaphylaxis, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders (asthma), and others, together with increased information about treatment choices for these diseases, is providing various market revenue growth prospects. However, the side effects of epinephrine, such as elevated blood pressure, headaches, abnormal heart rhythm in some scenarios, and anxiety, may hinder market development during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation:
Growth plus reports have analyzed the global epinephrine market from perspectives such as product type, application, distribution channel, and region.
Product Type Segmentation:
Based on product type, the global epinephrine market is segmented into auto-injectors, pre-filled syringes, and ampoules & vials.
Auto-injectors account for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is due to several advantages, such as convenience to use, the one-step process of safety cap removal, and the pressing of the injector against the skin. Auto-injectors are designed to deliver a precise dose of epinephrine, which is important in treating severe allergic reactions and driving revenue share.
Application Segmentation:
Based on the application, the global epinephrine market is segmented into anaphylaxis, cardiac arrest, and respiratory disorders.
Anaphylaxis segment dominates the global epinephrine market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to the life-threatening allergic reactions of Anaphylaxis, triggered by a variety of allergens, for which Epinephrine is the first-line treatment, and it rapidly constricts the blood vessels and relaxes the airway muscles to improve breathing and blood pressure.
Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/epinephrine-market/8452
Distribution Channel Segmentation:
Based on the distribution channel, the global epinephrine market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.
The hospital pharmacies segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. This large revenue share is attributed to the tremendous use of epinephrine in hospitals to treat anaphylaxis and other serious conditions that require emergency treatment.
Regional Growth Dynamics:
Based on the region, the global epinephrine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global epinephrine market and is likely to grow during the forecast period. The increasing number of people suffering from life-threatening food allergies, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and allergic reactions, the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical facilities, and the rapid launch of advanced epinephrine products and injections are all contributing to the overall revenue growth.
Asia Pacific is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period, followed by Europe.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent players operating in the global epinephrine market are:
These are the multinational healthcare corporation that develops, manufactures, and markets medicines, vaccines, and consumer health-related goods. It continues to use its market leadership, pharmaceuticals division, and compelling research operations to deliver outstanding excellence. Expansion activities, attractive pipeline goods, and product approvals can empower the company with growth potential.
Recent Developments:
Table of Content
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8452
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction
Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store
Browse related reports:
Scleral Lens Market by Type (Mini Scleral Lens and Large Scleral Lens), Application (Ocular Surface Disease, Irregular Cornea), and End User (Hospitals, Eye Clinics) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Virus-like Particles Market by Type (Vaccines, Therapeutics), Source (Yeast, Plant, Insect Cell), Application (Hepatitis, Gaucher Disease) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031 by Type (Vaccines, Therapeutics), Source (Yeast, Plant, Insect Cell), Application (Hepatitis, Gaucher Disease) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market by Type (Emergency Departments, Primary Care Offices, Surgical Specialty), Application (Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery, Gastroenterology)-Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031
Anti-Obesity Drugs Market by Drug Type (Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy and Retail and Online Pharmacy) – Global Outlook & Forecast Period 2023-2031
Atorvastatin Drug Market by Type (Natural Statin, Synthetic Statin), Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular Diseases, Obesity), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/