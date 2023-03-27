Sustainable, circular cooking and the magic of natural leavening

"Choose the best ingredients and use them to the fullest. Respect traditions, but use your creativity"

Circular cooking is the best way to cut costs in the food industry but preserve quality. From high quality raw ingredients, despite their higher cost, great chefs who follow a sustainable approach are able to make specialties with very different appearances, taste, and form. Italian chef Rosario De Luca from Cacciani restaurant in Frascati (Italy) believes in a waste-free cuisine and using products in their entirety for a maximum result.

Circular cooking is based on the art of using the same ingredient in various ways and with different methods to obtain different results, flavors and textures. From a single, high quality raw material, great chefs who follow Igles Corelli’s sustainable approach to food preparation are able to make specialties with very different appearances, taste, and form.

Excelled raw ingredients are usually pricier, but chefs can choose to use produce to its full potential to balance the books. Circularity, combined with innovation within the tradition, is a winning strategy for modern restaurants.

Italian chef Rosario De Luca from Cacciani restaurant in Frascati (Italy) believes in a waste-free cuisine and using products in their entirety for a maximum result. One of De Luca’s biggest passions is natural leavening and making lievito madre.

The Roman chef is experimenting a natural water made with the skins of carrots, zucchini, onions, potatoes. He lets them macerate in water for eight days and they make a natural juice with a good bacterial load he uses as yeast.

Always in the name of cutting food waste, chef De Luca introduced on his menu some gnocchi made with stale bread instead of fresh potatoes: A pure delicacy.

He also makes them filled with burrata with fresh tomato sauce. Simply divine.

Rosario is constantly using his creativity to innovate and modernize his dishes, always respecting Italian cuisine’s traditions.

In the past, he offered traditional Roman staples to the two American presidents he cooked for, George Bush and Ronald Reagan. Their feedback was fantastic and Rosario felt honored about it. “They had true love for Italian cuisine and really appreciated our traditions,“ he explains.

Chef De Luca’s tip for restaurateurs is avoiding subterfuges such as using cheap and unauthentic ingredients to decrease costs. “Quality of raw materials is crucial: It’s not an area in which you can afford to save money. Efficiency and sustainability are the way to go, but always using the best produce to make sure you get the best final result,” the chef comments. “Pay attention to detail. For instance, using parmesan cheese instead of the real Parmigiano can totally ruin the taste of a recipe. It's a sin in Italian cuisine.”

Chef De Luca is sharing his passion for the restaurant world with food lovers and students of the craft: He teaches masterclasses at the “Pizza and Passione Institute”, which has more than 100 branches internationally and specializes in forming executive chefs and pizzaioli (pizza-makers). He shows how to cook with feelings to transmit emotions through food.

