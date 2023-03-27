Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market is estimated to be US$ 17.3 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 26.4%-By PMI

Autonomous tractors are also known as driverless tractors, they use advanced technology such as machine vision systems, and GPS to perform slow and highly attractive tasks such as tillage. Autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors include crop yield monitoring systems that monitor the crop and field and help the owner manage the field based on soil properties.
The growth in the global autonomous and semi-autonomous tractor market has fueled the demand for agricultural inputs. As the cost of farm labor increases, farm wages are decreasing and farmers are adopting agricultural mechanization as an alternative to manual labor and providing more economical, readily available and more efficient means of agricultural operations.
The primary factor driving the market growth is the growing demand for agricultural mechanization. As such, agricultural mechanization is the process of using agricultural machinery to perform specific agricultural tasks. This process helps in reducing the time, labor and cost associated with various agricultural activities.
The report " Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, By Type (Driverless Tractors and Driver-Assisted Tractors), By Application (Harvesting, Seed Sowing, and Irrigation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2032’’
Key Highlights:
• In August 2022, Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, said in August it would build driverless electric tractors for California-based Monarch Tractor at its Lordstown, Ohio, facility starting in early 2023.
• In 2020, Kubota announced a collaboration with US chipmaker Nvidia to develop a highly sophisticated self-driving farm tractor capable of fully autonomous tractors. The collaboration aims to promote autonomous tractors in the market
• In 2019, Massey Ferguson introduced their stunning new concept tractor, the MF NEXT. It's a concept that embodies Massey Ferguson's DNA and vision to make tractor technology accessible, easy-to-use and affordable.
Analyst View:
Autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors are on the rise worldwide, with various types of tractors and technological developments in tractors making farming more efficient. The market for tractors is growing rapidly due to increasing awareness among farmers and adoption of agricultural mechanization. Autonomous trackers are poised to revolutionize the agriculture industry by removing the human element and simplifying labor supply as recruitment in the sector slows. In the future, this type of technology will offer greater efficiency for tasks such as tillage, planting, spraying and harvesting.
Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market accounted for US$ 3,288.19 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 13,975.2 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.2%. The Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market is segmented into Driverless Tractors and Driver-Assisted Tractors.
• Based on Application, Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market is segmented into Harvesting, Seed Sowing, and Irrigation.
• By Region, the Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market:
The prominent players operating in the Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market include John Deere, AGCO Corporation, Ag Leader Technology, Agjunction, Inc., Autonomous Solutions Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Escorts Limited, KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Raven Industries, Inc., Dutch Power Company, Trimble, Inc., SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Italia S.p.A., and YANMAR CO., LTD. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
