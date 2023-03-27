Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Is Projected To Grow At 28% Rate Through Forecast Period

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market. As per TBRC’s artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market forecast, the global artificial intelligence (ai) in drug discovery market size is expected to grow to $3.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.4%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is due to the rise in demand for a reduction in the overall time taken for the drug discovery process. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Atomwise Inc., Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine.

Trending Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Trend

Major companies operating in the AI drug delivery market are adopting strategic collaborations to research and discover drugs using AI and are gaining significant popularity in the artificial intelligence in drug discovery market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Segments

• By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning

• By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecules

• By Therapeutic Type: Metabolic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Other Therapeutics

• By End-Users: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a simulation of the human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and behave like humans. AI helps to complete the job quickly and with relatively few errors.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery global market size, drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery global market major players, artificial intelligence (ai) in drug discovery market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery global market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

