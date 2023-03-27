Patricia Watters of DHR Global to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With our rapidly changing work culture, businesses or organizations needs to fill senior management positions to capitalize on new opportunities, from the C suite to VP level roles. Given today’s high demand for talent, the hiring process can be quite a painstaking and time-consuming task. An executive search firm that specializes in placing highly qualified candidates in executive-level positions can be a critical partner to quickly fill these important roles.

DHR Global is a leading, privately held provider of executive search, leadership consulting, and emerging leader search solutions in more than 50 markets spanning 22 countries. DHR search and talent advisory consultants bring expertise across more than 20 industries and functional areas. The second-generation family-held company has focused intently on enhancing culture, championing diversity and inclusion, and developing programs and initiatives that improve the lives of our associates and consultants. DHR is recognized as one of Forbes America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and an Inc. Best Places to Work honoree.

As one of the most widely recognized, globally connected leading executive search firms, DHR Global delivers search and leadership consulting solutions across the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Mexico. With local execution and global access to talent, we serve our clients by finding exceptional leaders with the specific skills and experience needed and who are also a culture fit for their organization.

“We are known for recruiting the right leaders, with exceptional talent and vision, who will accelerate growth and business performance for our clients. Many of our clients are global, which requires candidates with international experience, a global mindset and ability to lead effectively in diverse cultures. We work up front with our clients to identify what they are seeking in a next leader, what this leader needs to accomplish and how he/she is to enhance or transform the company’s culture.”

With these selection criteria identified, in-depth research begins for the ideal candidates nationally or globally. DHR is unique in that we execute our searches with a very collaborative, industry and function-specific approach. Our search consultants often partner to bring complementary experiences and knowledge to best serve our clients. With a rigorous selection process, we focus on placing candidates who will make legacy contributions for our clients for years to come.”

As Managing Partner in DHR’s Detroit office, Patricia Watters is the Global Leader of the Automotive and Future Mobility Practice. With 30+ years of serving automotive and broader industrial companies, Patricia draws on her own experiences in the corporate world as well as her passion for operations excellence, transformational change, and accelerating growth. She has been a key contributor to DHR’s reputation for search execution excellence and serving clients with a highly consultative approach.

“Clients often come to DHR during periods of industry upheaval, when they are seeking talented leaders who can help navigate the challenges of complex change. Nowhere has this been more pronounced than in the automotive sector as vehicles are morphing to personal mobility devices, consumers covet seamless functionality and enhanced safety, and software rather than mechanical devices define future mobility. Radical industry shifts, emerging technology trends, and intense competition set the pace for how we work with our clients. We’re often recruiting for positions that require all new skill sets, technical knowledge, and ability to envision a radically different future for our client and their products/services. We are honored to be an extension of our clients and the value they place in finding exceptional leaders.”

A key component to DHR’s success is how search consultants are judiciously organized into practice groups run by leaders of different sectors with a specific expertise. Research associates are also grouped into these same practices giving them also a breadth of experience with unique trends, market dynamics, and challenges of that sector.

“With consultants and researchers specialized in specific fields, these teams bring a wealth of experience that further advances the value of collaboration because we benefit, and our clients benefit, from one another’s knowledge and insight.”

In other words, DHR understands their client’s industry, speaks their client’s language, understands the functional expertise required and applies this in identifying what an excellent candidate will look like.

“A great example of this is that I have a European-based global automotive mobility client looking for a Chief Technology Officer for North America. While I bring the automotive and mobility knowledge and long-standing knowledge of my client, I partnered for this search with my colleague who leads DHR’s Advanced Technology Practice to access talent more broadly across technology companies and determine together the candidates who best match our client’s requirements.”

DHR’s core principles center around the value placed in its people, which drives interpersonal collaboration and a vibrant culture that is unique in the industry. This sets the tone and the foundation for how DHR does business.

“Diversity and inclusion are core values to DHR. We are a better company today because of the diversity represented in our corporate staff, our associate team, and our consultants. What is key about this is that valuing diversity inside our company and hiring with an eye on diversity allows us to greatly expand the diversity of our candidate slates because diverse people have diverse networks and place a value on diversity. These values are a big factor to our success. We don’t just talk about them we live them.”

With many candidates now wanting to be remote, DHR Global has managed through this shift with their own employees and works closely with clients in defining what is required in terms of time in office and how they can balance candidates’ preferences with what the position requires. Clients in general are more flexible in considering alternate work arrangements, however, some positions and some company cultures simply require a presence. DHR works continuously to advise clients on trends to help them stay relevant and competitive.

“As an executive search firm, we have noted that overall, there has been a broader view of what great candidates can look like. Unequivocally, there is more openness to a broader more diverse candidate profile and to non-traditional work patterns.

“Our goal and mission as a company is to continue to grow in excellence. DHR offers a two-year guarantee on executive placements, which is a game changer in the executive search industry. We are not looking to just complete a transaction. We are executing a proven and detailed process that places candidates who will excel in the requirements of the current position while being equipped to grow in their contributions and value to our clients in future positions. DHR has many long-standing clients because we invest in understanding their culture, their people and their talent needs of tomorrow so that the leaders we place will have a significant impact over the long run. This is why we do what we do at DHR Global and what drives our business growth for over many years.”

Close Up Radio will feature Patricia Watters in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 28th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.dhrglobal.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno