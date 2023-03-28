Business Reporter: The West Midlands is leading the charge in public-private partnerships for life sciences

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Dr Tariq Ali, Deputy Pro-Vice Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships at the University of Birmingham and Professor Liam Grover the Founder-Director of the Healthcare Technologies Institute (HTI) talk about how collaboration between academia and business can significantly reduce the time between research and the commercialisation of an innovative solution. The pandemic has forced the pharmaceutical industry to improve their processes and created a climate of collaboration. As a result, agile agreements based on flexible approaches to revenue sharing have emerged benefitting both university innovation centres and the biotech sector. Universities’ active involvement in knowledge transfer is demonstrated by more than 40,000 active licenses for IP that were running in 2021, and the West Midlands is emerging as a new hub outside the Golden Triangle.
The University of Birmingham’s Healthcare Technologies Institute (HTI) has been set up to accelerate innovations from concept to clinical use and commercial benefit. HTI has developed an antiviral nasal spray from licensing to distribution in 12 months, a process that previously would have lasted for more than ten years. The development of this spray can also serve as a template for other companies for grappling with licensing complexities and uncertainties. But HTI and Birmingham Biotech lead the way in de-risking biotech investment too by championing a coherent pathway for life science product development.
To learn more about how to turn biotech product development into a more lucrative investment opportunity, read the article.
Birmingham Biotech offers a wide variety of in vitro diagnostic solutions, medical devices and equipment to the global medical community at a markedly low cost. It aims to assist healthcare professionals and modernise healthcare systems around the world by focusing on capability building for its clients.
