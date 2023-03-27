i2e Consulting to Invest in Dataiku Partnership to Provide Top notch AI and ML Solutions for the Life Sciences Industry

Our life sciences expertise, combined with Dataiku's technical advancements, forms the ultimate package for AI and ML solutions for life sciences businesses.
This presents an excellent opportunity for young professionals seeking to start a career in AI and ML, as we are actively investing in people and developing their skills”
— Sudhir Karanth, CEO, i2e Consulting
GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES , March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- i2e Consulting, a leading global provider of software services, has announced a significant investment in its partnership with Dataiku to deliver high-quality AI services for the life sciences industry. The company is committed to establishing a robust ecosystem to offer collaborative solutions and developing go-to-market capabilities to provide world-class AI and ML solutions.
Dataiku is an all-in-one platform that enables the design, deployment, and management of AI applications. By leveraging Dataiku, we have successfully implemented AI applications that have saved time and improved the productivity of crucial pharma processes. With the rising demand for AI applications in the life sciences industry, we are thrilled to collaborate with Dataiku to provide effective solutions that meet the industry's evolving needs
i2e Consulting plans to create a team of data scientists, business analysts, and solution analysts who will be Dataiku certified and trained to deliver tailored AI and ML solutions. “Our plan of action is to recruit and train professionals to build a strong Dataiku team, our Dataiku practice lead Reshma Katkar is instrumental in driving teams towards successful project completion,” says Sri Kanagala, Director, i2e Consulting.
We are fully equipped with a highly skilled team of certified professionals and a strong partnership with Dataiku, enabling us to provide cutting-edge solutions to the life sciences industry. "This presents an excellent opportunity for young professionals seeking to start a career in AI and ML, as we are actively investing in people and developing their skills," says Sudhir Karanth, CEO, i2e Consulting.
Our life sciences expertise, combined with Dataiku's technical advancements, forms the ultimate package for AI and ML solutions for life sciences businesses. This powerful combination enables us to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry, providing our clients with a competitive edge.
