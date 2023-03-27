Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Sees Steady Growth in 2030 - Allied Market Research

"Global Interventional Cardiology Market projected to reach $41.9 billion by 2030"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘷𝘢𝘴𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘯𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘊𝘖𝘝𝘐𝘋-19, 𝘥𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 $17,960.8 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐀𝐬 𝐰𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐩𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $41,900.3 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 2030.

The healthcare industry has witnessed a significant surge in demand for services in recent years, mainly due to the increasing global population. Additionally, with a consistent rise in the number of people affected by cardiological and vascular diseases, particularly amongst the geriatric population, there has been a steady increase in demand for devices used in treating such ailments. These devices are versatile, and can be used to treat a wide range of heart and artery ailments. Technological advancements in the field have also positively impacted the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market, contributing to its growth. Moreover, the expanding healthcare industry in developing nations has played a crucial role in driving the growth of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market.

Key companies profiled in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market report include

1. 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

2. 𝐁. 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆

3. 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐧

4. 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

5. 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐤 𝐒𝐄 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆

6. 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

7. 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡

8. 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥

9. 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐣𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐍.𝐕.

10. 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐥𝐜.

11. 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐨

Heart diseases continue to be a leading cause of death in the US, with one in every four deaths attributed to these ailments, as reported by the US Department of Health & Human Services. Additionally, Coronary heart disease, which killed 360,900 people in 2019, is the most common type of heart disease in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 2021, a significant proportion of the US population is affected by chronic diseases, with six out of ten adults having at least one chronic disease and four out of ten adults having two or more. This highlights the need for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices to be used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Meanwhile, the healthcare infrastructure in developing countries has grown rapidly, with the Indian healthcare infrastructure, for instance, expected to reach a value of US$ 349.1 billion by 2022 and continue to grow by 2025, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation.

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has impacted people's lives and communities worldwide, causing widespread concern. As the pandemic continues, it has highlighted the importance of government healthcare facilities and led to an increase in healthcare spending across the globe. Fortunately, with the introduction of vaccines, it is expected that the number of COVID-19 cases will decrease, resulting in the reopening of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices manufacturing facilities at full capacity. This is projected to help the interventional cardiology market recover by the beginning of 2022. However, companies involved in the manufacturing of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices must remain vigilant in protecting their staff, operations, and supply networks, even as the number of COVID-19 cases begins to decline. This includes responding to urgent emergencies and establishing new methods of working to ensure the ongoing safety and success of their operations.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The product type segment includes inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, accessories, angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, and endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts. Inferior vena cava (IVC) filters are used to prevent pulmonary embolism in patients with deep vein thrombosis. Plaque modification devices and hemodynamic flow alteration devices are used to improve blood flow in vessels that have plaque buildup or blockages. Accessories refer to tools used during interventional procedures. Angioplasty balloons, stents, and catheters are used to treat coronary and peripheral artery diseases. Endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts are used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms.

The end-user segment includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals are the primary end-users of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices due to their ability to handle complex medical cases. Ambulatory surgical centers are becoming increasingly popular due to their cost-effectiveness and convenience. Other end-users include cardiac catheterization labs and specialty clinics.

Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America dominated the market, accounting for the highest share, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to an increase in population and rise in healthcare facility spending in the region. As the market continues to grow, it is likely that these segments will see further segmentation and expansion to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

