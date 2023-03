Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Sees Steady Growth in 2030 - Allied Market Research

"Global Interventional Cardiology Market projected to reach $41.9 billion by 2030"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐˜›๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ท๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜ค๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ญ๐˜ฐ๐˜จ๐˜บ ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ฑ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ช๐˜ฑ๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜ท๐˜ข๐˜ด๐˜ค๐˜ถ๐˜ญ๐˜ข๐˜ณ ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฆ๐˜ท๐˜ช๐˜ค๐˜ฆ๐˜ด ๐˜ฎ๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ฌ๐˜ฆ๐˜ต ๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ด ๐˜ฃ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ๐˜จ๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ท๐˜ฆ๐˜ญ๐˜บ ๐˜ช๐˜ฎ๐˜ฑ๐˜ข๐˜ค๐˜ต๐˜ฆ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ฃ๐˜บ ๐˜Š๐˜–๐˜๐˜๐˜‹-19, ๐˜ฅ๐˜ถ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ต๐˜ฐ ๐˜ญ๐˜ฐ๐˜ค๐˜ฌ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฐ๐˜ธ๐˜ฏ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ ๐˜ด๐˜ฆ๐˜ท๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ณ๐˜ช๐˜ฆ๐˜ด ๐˜จ๐˜ญ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฃ๐˜ข๐˜ญ๐˜ญ๐˜บ.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐š ๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ข๐ง 2020, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ $17,960.8 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง. ๐€๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ž ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ $41,900.3 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ 2030.

The healthcare industry has witnessed a significant surge in demand for services in recent years, mainly due to the increasing global population. Additionally, with a consistent rise in the number of people affected by cardiological and vascular diseases, particularly amongst the geriatric population, there has been a steady increase in demand for devices used in treating such ailments. These devices are versatile, and can be used to treat a wide range of heart and artery ailments. Technological advancements in the field have also positively impacted the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market, contributing to its growth. Moreover, the expanding healthcare industry in developing nations has played a crucial role in driving the growth of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market.

Key companies profiled in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market report include

1. ๐€๐›๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ญ ๐‹๐š๐›๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

2. ๐. ๐๐ซ๐š๐ฎ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐€๐†

3. ๐๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ง

4. ๐ƒ๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ

5. ๐๐ข๐จ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ค ๐’๐„ & ๐‚๐จ. ๐Š๐†

6. ๐๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ง ๐’๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ

7. ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก

8. ๐‚๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ

9. ๐Š๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ค๐ฅ๐ข๐ฃ๐ค๐ž ๐๐ก๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐.๐•.

10. ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐œ.

11. ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐จ

Heart diseases continue to be a leading cause of death in the US, with one in every four deaths attributed to these ailments, as reported by the US Department of Health & Human Services. Additionally, Coronary heart disease, which killed 360,900 people in 2019, is the most common type of heart disease in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 2021, a significant proportion of the US population is affected by chronic diseases, with six out of ten adults having at least one chronic disease and four out of ten adults having two or more. This highlights the need for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices to be used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Meanwhile, the healthcare infrastructure in developing countries has grown rapidly, with the Indian healthcare infrastructure, for instance, expected to reach a value of US$ 349.1 billion by 2022 and continue to grow by 2025, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation.

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has impacted people's lives and communities worldwide, causing widespread concern. As the pandemic continues, it has highlighted the importance of government healthcare facilities and led to an increase in healthcare spending across the globe. Fortunately, with the introduction of vaccines, it is expected that the number of COVID-19 cases will decrease, resulting in the reopening of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices manufacturing facilities at full capacity. This is projected to help the interventional cardiology market recover by the beginning of 2022. However, companies involved in the manufacturing of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices must remain vigilant in protecting their staff, operations, and supply networks, even as the number of COVID-19 cases begins to decline. This includes responding to urgent emergencies and establishing new methods of working to ensure the ongoing safety and success of their operations.

Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report Highlights

The product type segment includes inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, accessories, angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, and endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts. Inferior vena cava (IVC) filters are used to prevent pulmonary embolism in patients with deep vein thrombosis. Plaque modification devices and hemodynamic flow alteration devices are used to improve blood flow in vessels that have plaque buildup or blockages. Accessories refer to tools used during interventional procedures. Angioplasty balloons, stents, and catheters are used to treat coronary and peripheral artery diseases. Endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts are used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms.

The end-user segment includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals are the primary end-users of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices due to their ability to handle complex medical cases. Ambulatory surgical centers are becoming increasingly popular due to their cost-effectiveness and convenience. Other end-users include cardiac catheterization labs and specialty clinics.

Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America dominated the market, accounting for the highest share, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to an increase in population and rise in healthcare facility spending in the region. As the market continues to grow, it is likely that these segments will see further segmentation and expansion to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

