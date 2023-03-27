Global AI In Media and Entertainment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 26% Rate Through The Forecast Period

AI In Media And Entertainment Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's AI In Media And Entertainment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “AI In Media and Entertainment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the AI in media and entertainment market. As per TBRC’s AI in media and entertainment market forecast, the AI in media and entertainment market is expected to grow to $34.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.3%.

The growth in the AI in media and entertainment market is due to the spike in popularity of OTT platforms and growth in online game streaming. North America region is expected to hold the largest AI in media and entertainment market share. Major players in the AI in media and entertainment market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Veritone Inc., Gravity Media, GrayMeta Inc., International Business Machines Corp.

Trending AI In Media and Entertainment Market Trend

Advancement in implementing cloud-based applications and services is a key trend gaining popularity in AI in the media and entertainment market. Major market players in the industry are implementing cloud-based applications and services to grow enhancements in the sector and gain a competitive edge in the market.

AI In Media and Entertainment Market Segments

• By Solution: Hardware/Equipment, Services

• By Product: Simulation FX, Animation, Modelling, Matte Painting, Compositing

• By Application: Gaming, Fake Story Detection, Plagiarism Detection, Personalization, Production Planning and Management, Sales and Marketing, Talent Identification, Content Capture, Sports Automatic Productions

• By Geography: The global AI in media and entertainment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in media and entertainment refers to a technology in which AI applications are used for the media and entertainment industries. The primary goal is to create interactive AR/VR content and themes for content, gaming, and events.

AI In Media and Entertainment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI in media and entertainment global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies.

