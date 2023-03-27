Epinephrine Market Value to Reach US$ 4.18 Billion by 2031: Growth Plus Reports Study

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Epinephrine Market was valued at US$ 1.66 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% to reach US$ 4.18 billion by 2031 during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The study discusses the most effective tactics, market trends, major drivers and opportunities, the competitive landscape, market size, statistical statistics, and revenue.

Key Takeaways:

The growing incidence of anaphylaxis is the primary factor driving revenue growth.

The epinephrine auto-injector device is raising product demand and revenue share.

Increasing R&D investments to create a strong product pipeline further.

Epinephrine Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1.66 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 4.18 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers:

The rising frequency of medical problems such as anaphylaxis, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders (asthma), and others, together with increased information about treatment choices for these diseases, is providing various market revenue growth prospects. However, the side effects of epinephrine, such as elevated blood pressure, headaches, abnormal heart rhythm in some scenarios, and anxiety, may hinder market development during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global epinephrine market from perspectives such as product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Product Type Segmentation:

Based on product type, the global epinephrine market is segmented into auto-injectors, pre-filled syringes, and ampoules & vials.

Auto-injectors account for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is due to several advantages, such as convenience to use, the one-step process of safety cap removal, and the pressing of the injector against the skin. Auto-injectors are designed to deliver a precise dose of epinephrine, which is important in treating severe allergic reactions and driving revenue share.

Application Segmentation:

Based on the application, the global epinephrine market is segmented into anaphylaxis, cardiac arrest, and respiratory disorders.

Anaphylaxis segment dominates the global epinephrine market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to the life-threatening allergic reactions of Anaphylaxis, triggered by a variety of allergens, for which Epinephrine is the first-line treatment, and it rapidly constricts the blood vessels and relaxes the airway muscles to improve breathing and blood pressure.

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Based on the distribution channel, the global epinephrine market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The hospital pharmacies segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. This large revenue share is attributed to the tremendous use of epinephrine in hospitals to treat anaphylaxis and other serious conditions that require emergency treatment.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on the region, the global epinephrine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global epinephrine market and is likely to grow during the forecast period. The increasing number of people suffering from life-threatening food allergies, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and allergic reactions, the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical facilities, and the rapid launch of advanced epinephrine products and injections are all contributing to the overall revenue growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global epinephrine market are:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

BIOPROJET

ALK-Abello A/S

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

USWM, LLC.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Kaleo Inc.

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, Ardelyx made IBSRELA, the first and only approved NHE3 inhibitor for treating irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults, accessible. IBSRELA is the first Ardelyx medicine to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

In March 2022, Indegene, a supplier of technology-driven healthcare solutions, and meta-Me Health, the producer of Regulora and a Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) firm, formed a strategic partnership to provide Regulora as a treatment for IBS-related stomach discomfort (IBS).

