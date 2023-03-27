DapuStor PCIe-4.0 eSSD Roealsen5 Series DapuStor PCIe-4.0 eSSD Roealsen5 Series front DapuStor PCIe-4.0 SCM eSSD Xlenstor2 Series front

This is a statement from an independent tester about DapuStor Enterprise NVMe SSDs, now distributed in Europe by Zstor GmbH

KAARST, NORTHRHINE WESTFALIA, GERMANY, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DapuStor Enterprise NVMe SSD, “Best overall performance we have seen out of PCIe Gen4 port”

Zstor GmbH, a leading European supplier of storage solutions, has announced a new partnership with Dapustor, an expert specializing in high-end enterprise and data center SSD with superior performance. This exciting collaboration will allow Zstor GmbH to become currently the only distributor of Dapustor's NVMe SSD products throughout Europe.

Dapustor is renowned for its top-performing NVMe eSSDs, which are highly reliable and affordable. Their products are a perfect fit for various applications, including data centers, cloud computing, etc. These high-quality solutions are designed to meet the needs of modern data-driven organizations, offering fast and efficient data access and transfer speeds.

DapuStor Roealsen5 Series

Designed for modern data-driven organizations, the Roealsen5 series is an ideal solution for database and big data applications. Equipped with the latest 3D enterprise TLC NAND, DapuStor Roealsen5 series delivers industry-leading speed, reliability, power efficiency and low latency. The advanced features of DapuStor Roealsen5 series include dual ports, Flash Raid 2.0, NVMe 1.4a, and advanced power loss protection. With nine levels of adjustable power consumption, it offers convenient operation, maintenance, and better TCO. StorageReview in their review from September 2022, concluded the unbeatable and best overall performance for the PCIe 4.0 for DapuStor R5100 compared to existing eSSD vendors.

DapuStor Xlenstor2 Series

The Xlenstor2 series is the newest generation enterprise SCM(Storage Class Memory) SSD product from DapuStor, providing a new level of enterprise SSD storage solutions for data-intensive and high-workload environments such as data centers.

DapuStor Xlenstor2-X2900P is one of the fastest enterprise SCM SSDs in the world, supporting PCIe 4.0 and 4K random read/write IOPS up to 1750/1340K. It provides superior fast response services with extremely low random read/write latency, less than 21µs in reading and 8µs in writing. With ultra-endurance of up to 100 DWPD and advanced power loss protection, DapuStor X2900P is an excellent solution for write-intensive applications such as hypercomputing and metadata processing.

With low latency, high performance, and end-to-end data protection, DapuStor X2900P caters to the increasingly demanding workloads of enterprise storage, cloud services, and networking technologies.

New Partnership for Europe

"We are thrilled to be partnering with DapuStor to bring their high-performance NVMe eSSDs to the European market," said Helmut Kopel, Managing Director of Zstor GmbH. "Dapustor's products are an excellent addition to our portfolio, and we are confident that they will be very well received by our customers."

Through this partnership, Zstor GmbH will be able to expand its offerings to include Dapustor's NVMe eSSDs, giving its customers access to some of the best storage solutions available in the market. This move is expected to enhance Zstor's position as a leading provider of storage solutions in Europe.

"We are excited to be working with Zstor GmbH to distribute our NVMe eSSDs in Europe," said a spokesperson for Dapustor. "We are confident that Zstor's expertise in the storage industry and strong customer relationships will help us to grow our business in this region."

This partnership is expected to drive growth for both companies, as they work together to meet the growing demand for high-performance storage solutions in Europe. With the combination of Zstor GmbH's integration expertise and Dapustor's high-quality products, customers can expect top-performing, reliable, and affordable NVMe eSSD solutions that meet their storage needs.

Offers can now be requested via the e-mail address: sales@zstor.de.

For more information, please visit www.zstor.de.

About DapuStor

DapuStor Corporation (DapuStor), founded in April 2016, is a leading expert in high-end enterprise solid-state drives (SSD), SOC, and edge computing-related products. With world-class R&D strength and over 300 team members, it has comprehensive capabilities from chip design and product development to mass production. And its products have been widely used in servers, telecom operators and data centers.

About Zstor

Zstor offers high-performance, cost-effective data center solutions for industries such as web hosting, cloud providers, universities, and research institutes. Their extensive experience in server, storage, and networking allows them to offer enterprise-class features at a fraction of the cost of legacy systems. Zstor's solutions have earned the trust of data center customers throughout Europe, scaling from cluster-in-a-box to hyper-converged infrastructure with petabytes of storage. Their platforms deliver efficiency, density, and value. Zstor provides scalable storage and networking solutions with a focus on performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. They are the partners for enterprise-class data center solutions.

Contact:

Helmut Kopel

CEO

Zstor GmbH

Gutenbergstr. 18

D – 41564 Kaarst

T: +49 (0) 21 31/38 67 64 – 0

E: Helmut.Kopel@zstor.de

I: www.zstor.de

