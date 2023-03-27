Global Usage Based Insurance Market Size, Industry Share, Trends And Growth Statistics

Usage Based Insurance Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Usage-Based Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the usage-based insurance market. As per TBRC’s usage-based insurance global market forecast, the usage-based insurance market size is expected to grow to $166.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.2%.

The growth in the usage-based insurance global market is due to the expansion of the automobile industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest usage-based insurance market share. Major players in the usage-based insurance global market include Allianz SE, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Aviva plc, Insure The Box Limited, and Liberty Mutual Group.

Usage-Based Insurance Market Segments

By Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV), Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

By Technology: OBD-II-Based UBI Programs, Smartphone-Based UBI Programs, Hybrid-Based UBI Programs, Black-Box-Based UBI Programs

By Package Type: Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

By Geography: The global usage-based insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The usage-based insurance is frequently powered by telematics technology, which is accessible in vehicles via a plug-in device or is pre-installed in the car's system, and that can also be accessed via mobile apps and delivers insurers with a variety of data, including how far the vehicle is driven, how it's driven, and where it's driven. The usage-based insurance provides auto insurance services by placing monitoring devices in the vehicle.

