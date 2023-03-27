Bình Định introduces economic, trade potential to Belgian businesses

VIETNAM, March 27 -

BRUSSELS — The central coastal province of Bình Định introduced its economic and investment potential to Belgian businesses at a hybrid conference in Brussels late last week.

The event, part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Belgium, offered a chance to connect Belgian firms and their Vietnamese peers.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Thảo said that economic and trade cooperation has been one of the bright spots in the Việt Nam- Belgium partnership over the past 50 years.

Belgium is an important trade partner of Việt Nam in Europe, especially in areas of Belgium's strengths and Việt Nam's demand such as agriculture, new energy development, logistics, port infrastructure, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, Việt Nam is a major trading partner of Belgium and Europe in Asia. Moreover, Vietnamese and Belgian products are complementary, he said.

After the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into effect in August 2020, despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical fluctuations, two-way trade has still expanded, reaching 3.9 billion euros in 2021 and over six billion euros last year, representing a year-on-year surge of 60 per cent, noted the diplomat.

The ambassador highlighted advantages of Bình Định, including geographic location, infrastructure system, tourism and renewable energy potential.

He pledged that the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium will support the strengthening of cooperation among Vietnamese localities and those in Belgium and the EU.

First Vice President of the Belgian Senate and President of the Belgian-Vietnamese Alliance (BVA) Andries Gryffroy underlined that Bình Định is a "golden gate" to Southeast Asia.

He said that in September, a delegation comprising businesses from the Flanders region will visit Việt Nam.

The BVA will continue to serve as a bridge connecting the two markets, he stated.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Brussels, Emiel Neyrinck from the Union of Independent Entrepreneurs (UNIZO) of Belgium, said that he realises the great potential of Bình Định in economy and tourism, and will introduce it to UNIZO members.

Meanwhile, Senior Area Manager for Asia-Pacific of the Wallonia Export and Investment Agency Isabelle Pollet said that Wallonia has many strong firms in the fields of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and renewable energy that can cooperate with the Vietnamese side. — VNS