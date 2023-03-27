HCM City launches first international standards electronic training centre

VIETNAM, March 27 -

HCM CITY — On March 25, the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Training Centre and Sun Electronics Group JSC launched the International Electronic Training Centre (IETC) in HCM City.

According to Huỳnh Tấn Bửu, the General Director of Sun Electronics, the centre is the first in the country to offer training programmes that comply with the International Process Control (IPC) standard.

These programmes are taught by Vietnamese experts who have worked in large electronic corporations in Silicon Valley in the US. The IETC aims to attract engineers from enterprises, recent graduates from universities and colleges, and entrepreneurs starting up in the electronics and microchip field.

Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt said the centre is an important factor for the establishment of an electronic and semiconductor industry ecosystem of HCM City and the whole country in general.

He said science and technology research and development for the electronics and semiconductor industry has always been one of Việt Nam's priority orientations over the past years.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has proposed the Government and the Prime Minister issue policies and perfect the legal corridor for the investment and development of high-tech products, including electronic products and semiconductor chips.

Đạt added that the ministry has also coordinated with other ministries and sectors to design special incentives for high-tech, large-scale, high-value-added projects, including chip production.

Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, Phan Văn Mãi, said that the city considers the electronic and semiconductor chip industry one of the priority sectors for development and will focus on the product design stage.

He said he hopes the centre will coordinate with local training facilities to improve the efficiency of training activities in the city.

The Saigon Hi-Tech Park Training Centre and Sun Electronics Group JSC signed cooperation agreements with MediaTek Company to apply its chipsets in training and product design activities at IETC.

The Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board also signed a cooperation deal with the National Innovation Centre (NIC) to implement the IETC model in Hà Nội. — VNS