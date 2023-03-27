Global Travel Insurance Market Size And Market Share Landscape
The Business Research Company's Travel Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Travel Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the travel insurance global market. As per TBRC’s travel insurance market forecast, the travel insurance global market size is expected to grow to $40.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.0%.
The growth in the travel insurance market is due to a rise in tourism. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest travel insurance global market share. Major players in the travel insurance global market include Allianz SE, American Express Company, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A, and Atlas Travel Insurance.
Travel Insurance Market Segments
By Type: Domestic, International
By Insurance Cover: Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance
By Coverage: Medical Expenses, Trip Cancellation, Trip Delay, Property Damage, Other Coverages
By End User: Senior Citizens, Corporate Travelers, Family Travelers, Education Travelers, Other End-Users
By Distribution Channel: Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Other Distribution Channels
By Geography: The global travel insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Travel Insurance Market By Requesting A Free Sample
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7098&type=smp
Travel insurance is a type of insurance that covers various risks associated with travel. It covers medical expenses, flight cancellations, lost luggage, and other losses that a traveler may incur while on the road.
Read more on the global travel insurance market report
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-insurance-global-market-report
