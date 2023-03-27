Global Travel Insurance Market Size And Market Share Landscape

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Travel Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the travel insurance global market. As per TBRC’s travel insurance market forecast, the travel insurance global market size is expected to grow to $40.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.0%.

The growth in the travel insurance market is due to a rise in tourism. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest travel insurance global market share. Major players in the travel insurance global market include Allianz SE, American Express Company, American International Group Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A, and Atlas Travel Insurance.

Travel Insurance Market Segments
By Type: Domestic, International
By Insurance Cover: Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance
By Coverage: Medical Expenses, Trip Cancellation, Trip Delay, Property Damage, Other Coverages
By End User: Senior Citizens, Corporate Travelers, Family Travelers, Education Travelers, Other End-Users
By Distribution Channel: Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Other Distribution Channels
By Geography: The global travel insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Travel insurance is a type of insurance that covers various risks associated with travel. It covers medical expenses, flight cancellations, lost luggage, and other losses that a traveler may incur while on the road.

The Table Of Content For The Travel Insurance Market Include:
1. Travel Insurance Market Executive Summary
2. Travel Insurance Market Characteristics
3. Travel Insurance Market Trends
4. Travel Insurance Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Travel Insurance Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Travel Insurance Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Travel Insurance Market Competitor Landscape
27. Travel Insurance Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Travel Insurance Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

