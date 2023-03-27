Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,511.67 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,351 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market was valued at US$ 1,048.45 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 1,511.67 million by 2030, at a revenue CAGR of 6.80%. The report analyzes key strategies, drivers, opportunities, competition, market trends, statistics, and major investment pockets.
Key Takeaways:
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Scope:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 1,048.45 million
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 1,511.67 million
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 4.68% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Drug Class, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The rising prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, increased awareness and diagnosis of the condition, increased exposure to traumatic events, and improved understanding of the long-term effects of trauma on mental health contribute to the market's revenue growth. Moreover, several pipeline medications for treating post-traumatic stress disorder and collaborations among leading players will support market growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global post-traumatic stress disorder market from three perspectives: Drug Class, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Drug Class Segmentation: Based on the drug class, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into antipsychotics, antidepressants, anti-anxiety, and others. The antidepressants segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they are beneficial in reducing the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), such as anxiety and insomnia.
Patient Type Segmentation: Based on the patient type, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into children and adults. The adult segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because adults are exposed to a broader range of stressful situations and are more prone to acquire post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because hospital pharmacy provides patients with subsidized access to drugs, equipment, and other supplies needed for accident, sickness, and disease diagnosis, mitigation, prevention, and treatment.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global post-traumatic stress disorder market due to the growing prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder, increased research and development activities, and strong and established market competitors in this region.
Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the global post-traumatic stress disorder market are:
The post-traumatic stress disorder market is slightly competitive, with few key players involved. Market giants implement sustainability tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major firms are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.
Recent developments:
Table of Content
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
