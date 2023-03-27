Global Smart Shelves Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 20% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Smart Shelves Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Smart Shelves Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Shelves Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart shelves global market. As per TBRC’s smart shelves global market forecast, the smart shelves market size is expected to grow to $6.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.2%.

The growth in the smart shelves global market is due to an increase in customer personalization and customization. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart shelves market share. Major players in the smart shelves market include Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Intel Corporation, PCCW Solutions, Avery Dennison, and Honeywell International Inc.

Trending Smart Shelves Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart shelf market. Major market players in the smart shelves market are focused on technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Smart Shelves Market Segments

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprise

By Application: Planogram Management, Inventory Management, Pricing Management, Content Management, Other Applications

By End-User: Departmental Stores, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global smart shelves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart shelves refer to electronically connected shelves that keep track of inventory and provide product information, cross-selling recommendations, and marketing ideas using a combination of sensors, digital displays, and RFID tags. They also give businesses priceless insight into the preferences and purchasing habits of their customers. The smart shelves are used to automatically track inventory in retail stores.

Smart Shelves Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Shelves Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides smart shelves global market growth insights on smart shelves market size, drivers and smart shelves global market trends, smart shelves industry major players, smart shelves market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and smart shelves market growth across geographies.

