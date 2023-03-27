COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. (NASDAQ: COIN) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is investigating possible securities claims against Coinbase Global, Inc.

Do you, or did you, hold Coinbase Global stock? If so, please visit Coinbase Global, Inc. Shareholder Investigation or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") COIN concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 22, 2023, Coinbase said in a regulatory filing that it received a Wells notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that SEC staff had made a "preliminary determination" to recommend an enforcement action against the largest U.S. crypto exchange for violations of federal securities laws.

On this news, shares of Coinbase common stock dropped $6.85 per share, or over 8%, to close at $77.14 per share on March 22, 2023.

