Huhtamaki Capital Markets Day 2023: Updated 2030 profitable growth strategy

Huhtamaki is holding its Capital Markets Day in Espoo, Finland on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, starting at 13:00 EEST. At the event, the company will be presenting its updated 2030 strategy and long-term financial ambitions.

Updated strategy

Huhtamaki is a global market and technology innovation leader in packaging for food and everyday necessities. The global packaging industry is undergoing a paradigm shift, thanks to changing consumer expectations including a greater focus on sustainable alternatives and technology. This creates profitable growth opportunities for Huhtamaki. To capitalize on this momentum, the company's updated 2030 strategy focuses on four areas: scaling up its profitable core businesses, developing its blueloop™ sustainable innovation in partnership with customers, driving world-class operational performance across its global footprint and investing in strategic capabilities to drive its transformation journey.

"We started our 2030 transformation journey in 2020. Despite continued disruption since then, we have made strong progress on our financial and sustainability ambitions. We are updating our strategy to accelerate our transformation, leveraging the significant opportunities we see by investing in our three key technologies, Fiber, Paperboard and Flexibles. The future of packaging is in sustainable innovation and our technology leadership positions us to win" says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

Updated long-term financial ambitions

As part of the updated strategy, Huhtamaki has also outlined its long-term (5 years) financial ambitions:

Comparable growth: 5-6%

Adjusted EBIT margin: 10-12%

Adjusted return on investment (ROI): 13-15%

Net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio: 2-3

Dividend payout ratio: 40-50%

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A' on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.