Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,351 in the last 365 days.

Toyoda Gosei to Enhance Production Capacity for Safety Systems in Brazil

Growing sales of airbags and steering wheels

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 7282 will enhance the production capacity at its Group company in Brazil, GDBR Industria e Comercio de Componentes Quimicos e de Borracha Ltda. (GDBR), in order to keep pace with the growing sales of airbags and other safety systems in South America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230326005001/en/

Toyoda Gosei will expand the GDBR plant building and install airbag and steering wheel production equipment to raise production capacity, while also seeking to improve productivity by optimizing the layout of the entire manufacturing facility.

The Toyoda Gosei Group began producing automotive parts at GBDR, its first location in Brazil, in 2015. Since then, it has increased production and sales centered on interior and exterior products and door and window sealing rubber products (weatherstrips). It will continue to meet the needs of automakers and grow its business in the South American market, where sustained growth is expected, with a special focus on safety systems, one of the company's major products.

Outline of GDBR

Established

March 2013

Location

Itapetininga, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Capital

BRL90 million → BRL118 million after capital increase

Land area

Approx. 220,000 m2

Bldg. area

Approx. 18,000 m2 → Approx. 22,800 m2 after expansion

Products

Safety systems (driver & passenger-side airbags, side airbags, steering wheels)

 

Interior products (instrument panel components)

 

Weatherstrips (glass runs, door weatherstrips)

No. of employees

449 (as of January 31, 2023)

New equipment

Airbag assembly machines, steering wheel molding/assembly machines

Investment amount

BRL56 million (approx. JPY1.4 billion calculated at BRL1 = JPY25)

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230326005001/en/

You just read:

Toyoda Gosei to Enhance Production Capacity for Safety Systems in Brazil

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more