Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Availability of AGM Materials

ST HELIER, Jersey, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the "Company") CMCLCMCLCMCL)) announces that documents comprising a notice of annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") and a management information circular – solicitation of proxies together with a proxy form are now available at:



https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/#shareholder-meeting-documents

The AGM will be held at Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Rue de l'Etau, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3WF, Channel Islands on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 commencing at 9:00 a.m. (UK time).

Enquiries: