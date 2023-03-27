Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Availability of AGM Materials

There were 426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,349 in the last 365 days.
ST HELIER, Jersey, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the "Company") CMCLCMCLCMCL)) announces that documents comprising a notice of annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") and a management information circular – solicitation of proxies together with a proxy form are now available at:
https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/#shareholder-meeting-documents
The AGM will be held at Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Rue de l'Etau, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3WF, Channel Islands on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 commencing at 9:00 a.m. (UK time).
Enquiries:
|
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
|
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
|
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
|
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
|
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|Tel: +263 77802131
|
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
|Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
