Poe on kidnapping of a Filipino-Chinese businessman

PHILIPPINES, March 27
March 27, 2023

We laud the arrest of the suspects in the kidnapping of a Filipino-Chinese businessman.

But ideally we shouldn't even have to pay ransom money just to get back our loved ones, friends, and family who are victimized by these kidnappings.

Bolder steps are needed to suppress kidnap-for-ransom groups which have grown more brazen, and reportedly aided by rogue or AWOL military or police.

We await decisive actions on the operation of POGOs which we repeatedly said has ushered in criminality, including kidnappings.

Authorities must stop kidnapping in its tracks and put the culprits behind bars. Our people deserve to live in a society free from fear and harm.

