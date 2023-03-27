NA Chairman offers development suggestions to Bình Thuận

VIETNAM, March 27 - BÌNH THUẬN – National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has expressed confidence in the prospects of Bình Thuận Province, citing its recent socio-economic achievements and potential for growth.

Huệ highlighted the upcoming opening of the North-South Expressway and completion of Phan Thiết Airport as factors that will contribute to the province's development.

Huệ made the remarks during a working visit with the Standing Board of Bình Thuận Provincial Party Committee in Phan Thiết City on Sunday.

The growth rate of gross regional domestic product (GRDP) reached 7.75 per cent, of which the agriculture – forestry – fishery sector increased by 2.5 per cent; the industry – construction sector increased by 6.66 per cent; the services increased by 14.88 per cent.

Of the 17 main targets, 16 have been achieved and exceeded the targeted plans. The export turnover of goods reached US$775.9 million, an increase of 23.09 per cent compared to 2021. The import turnover reached $1,341.93 million, up 15.5 per cent compared to 2021.

The Standing Board of the Provincial Party Committee said the monitoring activities of the Provincial Delegation of the National Assembly and the Provincial People's Council have become more and more practical, focusing on hot issues of voters and the public's concerns.

Monitoring activities have pointed out inadequacies and shortcomings in implementing legal policies at all levels and sectors and required immediate solutions.

At the same time, these activities have collected the recommendations of the competent authorities to make comments on the adjustment and development of legal documents, it said.

It proposed that the planning for titanium exploration, mining and processing, and titanium reserve should be completed for sustainable development. It also said the construction of the La Ngà 3 Reservoir project in Tánh Linh District should be conducted soon to ensure water security in three provinces of Bình Thuận, Đồng Nai, and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

The investment in Phú Quý island district should be strengthened and the financial support from oil and gas revenues exploited in Bình Thuận waters should be invested in fishery infrastructure development and create livelihoods for local fishermen, it said.

At the meeting, Senior Lieutenant General Phạm Hoài Nam, Deputy Minister of National Defence, praised the recent development of Phú Quý Island but said it remained modest.

Phú Quý Island is the country's frontier and outpost area with an important strategic position in national defence and security. Therefore, it is necessary to invest in building better infrastructure to serve the development of the marine economy while ensuring national defence and security.

Nam also noted that the civilian-military airport in Phan Thiết City has a very important role, stressing the construction of the airport must be completed by the end of next year.

He suggested the province handle site clearance to ensure the construction progress.

Nam also asked the province to pay more attention to ensuring national defence and security; educate fishermen to contribute to ensuring security in the province; and coordinate between the military forces, the police forces and related forces to effectively handle arising situations.

Huệ suggested that the provincial Party Committee should evaluate and review the implementation of action plans, schemes and resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the resolutions of the Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government and the province.

The top legislator suggested that the standing board of the provincial Party Committee study and promulgate the programme to review and perfect guidelines and policies in the province.

Huệ emphasised that planning is the most prominent issue in recent times. The National Assembly has issued resolutions on planning, so Bình Thuận needs to urgently complete the dossier, submit it for approval, and implement it from 2021 to 2030.

The province must carefully review and study the planning to ensure its consistency with the regional and national planning, which will bring into full play the potential and advantages of the province.

NA Chairman Huệ also congratulated Bình Thuận Province on successfully organising the 2023 National Tourism Year, saying the event will contribute to the province’s breakthrough and prosperity in 2023.

On the same day, the NA Chairman Huệ and the delegation offered incense and flowers to President Hồ Chí Minh at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Bình Thuận Province and paid a visit to the historical site of Dục Thanh School, where Uncle Hồ worked as a teacher before going abroad 113 years ago. VNS