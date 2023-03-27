Global Semiconductor Bonding Market Size to Surpass USD 3.9 Billion Growth by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.12%: Zion Market Research Study Report

[202 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Semiconductor Bonding Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 3.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 3.12% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Kulicke & Soffa, Moschip Technologies Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Shinkawa Ltd, Shibaura Mechatronics, Yamaha Motor Robotics Corporation Co., Fuji Corporation, SPEL Semiconductor Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, SUSS MicroTech SE, ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Fasford Technology, EV Group, Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, BE Semiconductor Industries N.V., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Semiconductor Bonding Market - By Type (Die Bonder, Wafer Bonder, And Flip Chip Bonder), By Application (RF Devices, 3D NAND, CMOS Image Sensors, LED, And MEMS & Sensors), By Process Type (Die-To-Die Bonding, Wafer-To-Wafer Bonding, And Die-To-Wafer Bonding), By Bonding Technology (Die Bonding Technology And Wafer Bonding Technology), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Semiconductor Bonding Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.12% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Semiconductor Bonding? How big is the Semiconductor Bonding Industry?

Semiconductor Bonding Market Coverage & Overview:

The global semiconductor bonding market size was nearly $1.8 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to surge to approximately $3.9 Billion by 2030 apart from recording a CAGR of nearly 3.12% in 2023 - 2030.

Semiconductor is a substance with key electric features enabling it to serve computers and electronic equipment production. Moreover, it is a solid chemical product conducting electricity under specific conditions. Semiconductors find lucrative applications in defense tools, communication systems, transport, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy. The arrangement of semiconductors includes the bonding of atoms in the making of a large number of integrated circuits as well as fabrication equipment. The structure of semiconductor material is homogeneous and is the same throughout the semiconductor bonding model.

Global Semiconductor Bonding Market: Growth Factors

Escalating demand for micro-electromechanical systems and growing preference for electric vehicles will expedite the expansion of the semiconductor bonding market globally. Increasing acceptance of stacked die systems in connected things will proliferate the size of the global semiconductor bonding market. Onset of the 5G network along with a rise in the research on developing the 6G network will help the semiconductor bonding market expand leaps & bounds across the globe. Increase in the use of smartphones and wearable devices will boost global market trends. Apart from this, with semiconductors finding a slew of applications in connected logistics, building & home automation, smart mobility, and smart transport, the market for semiconductor bonding is predicted to gain traction in the years ahead.

Nevertheless, high ownership costs can impede the global semiconductor bonding industry surge. However, the massive preference for semiconductors in packaging and 3D semiconductor assembly along with demand for the product in AI & IoT will open new horizons of growth for the global industry. This, in turn, will offset the impact of a hindrance on the expansion of the global semiconductor bonding business.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.12% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Kulicke & Soffa, Moschip Technologies Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Shinkawa Ltd, Shibaura Mechatronics, Yamaha Motor Robotics Corporation Co., Fuji Corporation, SPEL Semiconductor Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, SUSS MicroTech SE, ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Fasford Technology, EV Group, Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, and BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Key Segment By Type, By Application, By Process Type, By Bonding Technology, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Semiconductor Bonding Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global semiconductor bonding market is divided into process type, type, application, bonding technology, and region.

In terms of process type, the market for semiconductor bonding is segmented into die-to-wafer bonding, die-to-die bonding, and wafer-to-wafer bonding segments. Furthermore, the die-to-wafer bonding segment is predicted to account for the major share of the global market over the anticipated period. The segmental growth can be owing to its proven success in CMOS image sensors as well as other memory & logic systems. Moreover, the use of die-to-wafer bonding in the heterogeneous integration phase will further steer the segmental expansion.

In terms of type, the global semiconductor bonding market is sectored into flip chip bonder, die bonder, and wafer bonder segments.

On basis of bonding technology, the semiconductor bonding market across the globe is segmented into wafer bonding technology and die bonding technology segments.

On basis of application, the semiconductor bonding industry across the globe is bifurcated into 3D NAND, RF Devices, LED, CMOS Image Sensors, and MEMS & Sensors segments. Moreover, the LED segment, which contributed the largest industry share in 2022, will lead the application space in the ensuing period. The segmental expansion can be due to the directional nature & high efficacy of LED. Furthermore, LEDs are utilized in parking garage lighting, outdoor area lighting, street lights, task lighting, modular lighting, and refrigerated case lighting. Moreover, LED is used in households for cove lighting, thereby boosting the demand for LEDs in the residential sector.

The global Semiconductor Bonding market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Die Bonder

Wafer Bonder

Flip Chip Bonder

By Application

RF Devices

3D NAND

CMOS Image Sensors

LED

MEMS & Sensors

By Process Type

Die-to-Die Bonding

Wafer-to-Wafer Bonding

Die-to-Wafer Bonding

By Bonding Technology

Die Bonding Technology

Wafer Bonding Technology

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Semiconductor Bonding market include -

Kulicke & Soffa

Moschip Technologies Ltd

Tata Elxsi Ltd

Shinkawa Ltd

Shibaura Mechatronics

Yamaha Motor Robotics Corporation Co.

Fuji Corporation

SPEL Semiconductor Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

SUSS MicroTech SE

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

Fasford Technology

EV Group

Ruttonsha International Rectifier Ltd

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Semiconductor Bonding market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.12% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Semiconductor Bonding market size was valued at around US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.9 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period with the emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, power-efficient sensing devices, brain-inspired computing, robotics, and automated equipment.

Based on type, the wafer bonder segment to contribute the highest share of the global market over the forecast period

In terms of application, the LED segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the predicted timespan.

On basis of technology, the die bonding technology segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the predicted timespan.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific semiconductor bonding market is projected to record the fastest CAGR over the assessment timespan.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, By Process Type, By Bonding Technology, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, the semiconductor bonding market in North America is anticipated to lead the global market in the forthcoming years. The expansion of the market in the sub-continent can be due to a rise in the trend of using hybrid and electric vehicles in the counties such as the U.S. and Canada.

The semiconductor bonding market in the Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast timeframe. The regional market growth in the ensuing years can be due to the thriving capacitive tactile sensor industry in the countries such as China. A large number of firms in the sub-continent are trying to manufacture next-gen semiconductor bonding solutions including wafer bonding and gold wire bonding solutions. In addition to this, the presence of key manufacturers and suppliers of semiconductors in countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea will contribute majorly to the revenue of the semiconductor bonding market in the Asia-Pacific zone.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second quarter of 2021, ASM Pacific Technology, a key semiconductor chip assembly manufacturing firm based in Singapore, introduced three new manufacturing tools with high precision die bonding techniques and micro-transfer printing technologies for enabling heterogeneous amalgamation of ultra-thin die ranging up to 300mm wafer base. The initiative will boost the scope of semiconductor bonding demand in Asia in the forthcoming years.

In the second half of 2020, Palomar® Technologies, a key U.S.-based supplier of automated microelectronic assembly equipment and contract assembly solutions, introduced thermosonic, fully automated, and high-speed wire bonder The move will expedite the semiconductor bonding industry in North America

Semiconductor Bonding Market: Opportunities

Escalating popularity of 3D semiconductor assembling to open new growth opportunities for the global market

Surging popularity of 3D semiconductor assembling and the thriving packaging sector as well as the use of connected things and machine learning tools in a spectrum of industries will create new growth avenues for the global semiconductor bonding market size.

