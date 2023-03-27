Global Mobile Tomography Market: Trends, Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2021-2031

Mobile Tomography Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile tomography market refers to the industry that provides mobile medical imaging services using computed tomography (CT) and other imaging modalities, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and X-ray. These services are provided on a mobile basis, typically using a truck or van equipped with imaging equipment, and are used to diagnose and monitor various medical conditions.

The global mobile tomography market was valued at $631.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. The increasing demand for mobile medical imaging services, particularly in rural and remote areas, is a key factor driving the growth of this market.

The market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry, including Koninklijke Philips N.V., medtronics, canon medical systems corporation, fujifilm corporation, NeuroLogica Corp, neusoft corporation, koning corporation, Olympus Corporation, planmed oy, united imaging healthcare. These companies offer a range of mobile medical imaging services, including CT, MRI, and X-ray, as well as associated software and support services.

The mobile tomography market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of mobile medical imaging services in developing countries, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for point-of-care diagnostic services. Technological advancements in imaging equipment, such as the development of portable CT scanners and wireless MRI systems, are also expected to drive the growth of this market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global mobile tomography market, owing to an increase in the number of patients who were in need for imaging of different organs, blood vessels, and tissues.

Furthermore, there was a drastic increase in the number of patients visiting diagnostic centers, owing to an increase in the number of cardiovascular diseases during the coronavirus pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global mobile tomography market based on technology, application, end-use, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

The high slice scanners segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global mobile tomography market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The oncology segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-thirds of the global mobile tomography market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global mobile tomography market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global mobile tomography market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global mobile tomography market analyzed in the research include Koninklijke Philips N.V., medtronics, canon medical systems corporation, fujifilm corporation, NeuroLogica Corp, neusoft corporation, koning corporation, Olympus Corporation, planmed oy, united imaging healthcare.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global mobile tomography market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

