Sterile Injectable Drugs Market worth US$ 1610.2 Billion 2032 with a CAGR of 10.0%-By PMI

The report " Sterile Injectable Drugs Market, By Type, By Therapeutic Application, By Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"
Sterile Injectable Drugs market is projected to grow from US$ 586.5 billion in 2022 to US$ 1610.2 billion by 2032. Global Sterile Injectable Drugs market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes globally. Also, growing investment in R&D by major market players for developing disease-specific drugs is projected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising number for drug approvals by the health authority for injectable and subsequently successful commercialization and launching of innovative drugs is anticipated to further propel the growth of the global market over the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
•On 6th January 2020, AstraZeneca declared the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) established a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and
granted Priority Review for Farxiga (dapagliflozin). To reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death or the worsening of heart failure (HF) in adults with
heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D).
•On July 2018, Pfizer announced to grow its commitment to U.S. manufacturing with a US$465 million investment to build one of the most technically
advanced sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facilities in the world in Portage, Michigan. This investment within the U.S. will build up Pfizer’s
capability to produce and supply critical, life-saving injectable medicines for patients worldwide.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Preview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Sterile Injectable Drugs Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Type
• Market Snippet, By Therapeutic Application
• Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
• Market Snippet, By Region
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Small Molecule
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Large Molecule
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Market, By Therapeutic Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Cancer
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Diabetes
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Cardiovascular Diseases
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Infectious Disorders
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Central Nervous Systems
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Musculoskeletal
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Anti-Viral
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
5. Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Market, By End-user, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Hospital Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Retail Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Online Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global sterile injectable drugs market accounted for US$ 586.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on type, therapeutic application, distribution channel, and region.
•By type, the global sterile injectable drugs market is segmented into small molecule and large molecule. In 2019, the large molecule type segment is
dominating the target market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period.
•By region, Asia-Pacific is accounted to register the highest rate of growth in the sterile injectable drugs market. This is mainly attributed due to the
presence of a large patient pool, rising awareness about sterile injectable drugs, presence of various small pharma companies in India and China, and
the introduction of different types of policies by various government bodies.
Competitive Landscape:
• AstraZeneca plc.
• Novartis AG
• Baxter International Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Sanofi S.A.
• Pfizer Inc
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Gilead Sciences
• Merck & Co
• Nova Nordisk A/S.
Questions answered by Sterile Injectable Drugs Market:
1. What are the major challenges faced by the sterile injectable drugs market, such as regulatory compliance, quality control, and supply chain disruptions?
The sterile injectable drugs market faces several major challenges, including regulatory compliance, quality control, and supply chain disruptions. Strict regulatory requirements for drug approval and manufacturing can make it difficult and costly to bring new sterile injectable drugs to market. Ensuring the safety and efficacy of these drugs also requires rigorous quality control measures throughout the production process, which can be complex and expensive. Additionally, disruptions in the supply chain, such as shortages of raw materials or manufacturing equipment, can lead to delays in production and distribution, which can impact patient access to these important drugs.
2. What are the opportunities for innovation and investment in the sterile injectable drugs market, and what are the key trends shaping the market's future?
There are several opportunities for innovation and investment in the sterile injectable drugs market, including the development of new manufacturing techniques, the use of advanced technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence to improve production efficiency and quality control, and the emergence of biosimilars and generic drugs. Key trends shaping the market's future include an increased focus on patient-centered care, value-based pricing models, and the use of data analytics to optimize supply chain management and improve patient outcomes. Additionally, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of secure and reliable supply chains for sterile injectable drugs, creating opportunities for investment in this area.
3. What is the role of biosimilars in the sterile injectable drugs market, and how are they expected to impact competition and pricing?
Biosimilars are an important part of the sterile injectable drugs market, as they offer more affordable alternatives to expensive biologic drugs. Biosimilars are highly similar versions of existing biologic drugs that have been approved by regulatory agencies for use in the same indications as the original drugs. They are expected to impact competition and pricing in the sterile injectable drugs market by increasing competition and driving down prices for biologic drugs. As biosimilars become more widely adopted, they are also expected to help increase patient access to these important drugs, particularly in lower-income countries where the cost of biologic drugs can be prohibitively expensive. However, there are also concerns about the quality and safety of biosimilars, as well as the potential for intellectual property disputes between originator drug companies and biosimilar manufacturers.
