SI AND PNG IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS CONCLUDE 2ND BILATERAL MEETING

Senior Officials from Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea Immigration authorities have concluded their 2nd bilateral meeting in Honiara on Friday 24 March.

The five days meeting which began on Monday 20 March covered areas including the finalization of the Border Security Cooperation between the two countries and formalizing PNG’s support to Solomon Islands Operation Plan and Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) for Immigration Operations during the Pacific Games 2023.

The PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority under the MOU provides technical assistance to SI Immigration Division to process and facilitate athletes, visitors and Heads of delegations of the participating countries. The Immigration operation plan for the Pacific Games 2023 includes the establishment of a Travel App to process bulk passengers.

Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration, Eric George Ongoa thanked the Papua New Immigration Citizenship Authority for supporting SI Immigration’s preparation for the Pacific Games 2023.

Head of PNG Immigration delegation Mr Wellington Navasivu assured Solomon Islands Government and SI Immigration Division that they are committed to support SI Immigration as a key agency to deliver Immigration services for the success of the Pacific Games.

The PNG ICA made its commitment in October 2022 when discussing a bilateral MOU for border security cooperation between the two agencies which was finalised this week between the two agencies.

The finalized MOU covers ongoing security cooperation, PNG ICA support for SI Immigration for the Pacific Games 2023, joint operations, capacity building, training and information sharing.

Solomon Islands Deputy Director of Immigration, Mr Christopher Akosawa thanked the PNG Immigration Citizenship Authority this week’s fruitful meeting.

He assured the government with the ongoing Immigration preparation and planning with PNG ICA.

Mr Akosawa is confident that the SI Immigration Division are in a better position to support the government’s hosting of the Pacific Games 2023 in Honiara.

-GCU Press