Drug Device Combination Products Market is estimated to be US$ 277.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8%-By PMI

The report "Drug Device Combination Products Market, By Product, By Wound Type, By End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report "Drug Device Combination Products Market, By Product (Infusion Pumps (Volumetric, Disposables, Syringes, Ambulatory, Implantable, and Insulin), Orthopedic Combination Products (Bone Graft Implants and Antibiotic Bone Cement), Photodynamic Therapy Devices, Transdermal Patches, Drug Eluting Stents (Coronary Stents and Peripheral Vascular Stents), Wound Care Products, Inhalers (Dry Powder, Nebulizers, and Metered Dose), Antimicrobial Catheters (Urological, Cardiovascular, and Others), and Others. By Wound Type (Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, Respiratory Problem, Cancer Treatment, Antimicrobial Application, and Other Applications (Neurological, Skin Treatments, Etc.)), By End-User (Hospital and Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), and Home Care Setting), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"
The Drug Device Combination Product Market accounted for US$ 130.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 277.9 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.8%. Physician and patients gives preference for minimally invasive procedures and consistent-dosing treatment alternatives drives the global drug device combination products market. Further, rising incidences of chronic diseases such as hyper tension, obesity, cancer, and diabetes is expected to boost the global drug device combination products market.
Key Highlights:
•On 12 April 2019, Cipla Limited launched “Niveoli” inhaler, is a new product combination formulations and drug-device combinations in the respiratory
therapy.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Drug Device Combination Product Market accounted for US$ 130.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 277.9 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, wound type, end-user, and region.
•By product, the transdermal patch segment is accounted for major share in the global drug device combination products market. This can be
attributed to rising demand for self-administration of drugs in cases of diseases requiring long-term treatment.
•By wound type, the global drug device combination products market is segmented into cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory problem, cancer
treatment, antimicrobial application, and other. Others sub-segment is divided into neurological, skin treatments, etc.
•By end-user, the global drug device combination products market has been segmented into hospital and clinic, ambulatory surgery center (ASC), and
home care setting.
•By region, North America drug device combination products market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global drug
device combination products market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with
prominent players pour their efforts for launching new product in countries of the region. Asia Pacific drug device combination products market is
expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the target market in the near future.
