Jesse L. Jackson Jr. launches the 20th Anniversary Edition of 'A More Perfect Union: Advancing New American Rights'

Book explores the fundamental interaction of racism and economics, presents a new political paradigm

RALEIGH, N.C., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20th Anniversary Edition of "A More Perfect Union" (published by Archway Publishing) is arguably more relevant today than when it was first penned in 2001, considering the debate over Critical Race Theory, AP African American Studies and withdrawing books of enlightenment from America's schools. From 1619, a consistent "black line" exists that predates the 1776 Declaration of Independence, the 1787 U.S. Constitution and the 1791 Bill of Rights. From inception, there is an identifiable equal and opposite action and reaction in America's body politic from the perspective of African-Americans.

"This book is not designed to accuse a new white generation, to re-hash the pain of black ancestry or to cause any member of the human race to assume shame, blame or guilt," author Jesse L. Jackson Jr. explains. "As a platform for healing, redemption and hope, I present "race" as "tinted sunglasses" so that your perspective is viewed from a specific, broad lens - the "African-American-tinted lens" - to look at American history. No other perspective enables the reader to observe and interpret how and why America is what it is today. Factual clarity is important."

A realistic view of America is reflected through the lens of African American history. No other lens views the formation of the U.S. federal government; how Senate representation was apportioned (two per state); how the House of Representatives elects (proportional); why the electoral college was created — an undemocratic function that resulted in the capitol riots on January 6, 2021, shifting the democratic election process away from the idea of majority rule; why states were admitted into the Union two by two (to preserve the balance of power between slave and free states); how Supreme Court interpretations have been used (the Constitution as "living" versus a static "strict constructionist" document; why 11 states seceded from the union under perfection and induced a civil war; and, how the Democrat and Republican parties distinguished themselves solely on the issue of slavery — the economic versus the moral dilemma. America remains in a moral dilemma.

"A More Perfect Union" offers nine new Amendments to the United States Constitution as constructive remedy for state-centered federalism, as well as new "God-endowed," constitutional rights that afford every American, regardless of race, creed, sex or class, the right to defend themselves against the states. Imagine building a more perfect union together — breathing into America, a revived spirit.

Before the Bill of Rights, building "a more perfect union" was not political, but rather, a "spiritual" mandate that provided for protection, provision and forgiveness for America's citizens, as outlined in "The Finger of God," Volume I in this series. If one views the past through the "African American lens" and choose a better way, then "we the people" can indeed form "a more perfect union," for everyone and the future generations.

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/816413-a-more-perfect-union to purchase a copy of the book.

"A More Perfect Union: Advancing New American Rights"

By Jesse L. Jackson Jr.

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 1,094 pages | ISBN 9781665704625

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 1,094 pages | ISBN 9781665704649

E-Book | 1,094 pages | ISBN 9781665704632

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing