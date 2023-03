Increased risk of needle-stick injuries to fuel demand for sharps containers market

Sharps Containers Market

Growth of the sharps containers market is driven by high generation of medical waste and rise in demand for sharps containers

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharps containers are specially designed containers that are used for the safe disposal of sharps, which are any objects or instruments that are capable of causing puncture wounds or lacerations. This can include needles, syringes, lancets, and other medical instruments.

Sharps containers are typically made from puncture-resistant materials such as plastic or metal, and they have a tight-fitting lid to prevent accidental exposure to the contents. They are often labeled with warning symbols to indicate the potential hazards of the contents.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ฎ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

Increasing awareness of the importance of safe sharps disposal: With the rise of healthcare-associated infections and the increased risk of needle-stick injuries, there has been a growing awareness of the importance of safe sharps disposal. This has led to increased demand for sharps containers in healthcare facilities and other settings.

Stringent regulations and guidelines: Many countries have enacted strict regulations and guidelines for the safe disposal of medical sharps. This has created a legal requirement for healthcare facilities and other organizations to use sharps containers to ensure compliance and prevent fines.

Growing healthcare industry: The healthcare industry is rapidly expanding, particularly in developing countries, leading to an increased demand for sharps containers.

Technological advancements: The development of new materials and designs for sharps containers has led to increased efficiency, safety, and convenience for users.

The sharps containers industry is segmented on the basis of type, container size, usage and region. By type, the market is segmented into patient room containers, phlebotomy containers and multipurpose containers. Presently, multipurpose containers segment dominates the global market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. Multipurpose containers are widely adopted as they are more convenient to use and reduces the transmission of infections. The patient room container, is expected to exhibit the second largest segment during sharps containers market analysis. This is attributed to increase in hospital admissions due to increase in various diseases leads to rise in demand for patient room containers fuel growth of the market.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž =

Becton, Dickinson and Company,

Bemis Health Care,

Bondtech Corporation,

Cardinal Health,

EnviroTain,

GPC Medical Ltd.,

Harloff,

Henery Schiens,

Stericycle ,

and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

