Air Cargo Screening Systems Market expected to generate demand for advanced screening systems Size, Analysis by 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air cargo screening systems are devices deployed at certain checkpoints in the airport to detect explosives and contrabands hidden in cargo. These systems help security agencies in securing the airport infrastructure against safety violations while ensuring smooth functioning of the global supply chain, which boosts the economic prospects of the country through aviation services. Boom in e-commerce due to online shopping has increased the air cargo volume over the past few years. This is expected to generate demand for advanced screening systems at airports to handle cargo of various sizes and type.

Also, with the growth in air cargo, several airports in the world are constructing dedicated air cargo terminal which is expected to further propel the demand for air cargo screening systems in the coming years. The air cargo industry is a considerable target for terror attacks and in the past few attempts have been made to ship explosive materials which has raised concerns and has resulted in further tightening of the regulations in terms of screening. Increasing threat of terror-related activities has urged airport authorities across the world to adopt explosive detection technology.

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Stringent airport security regulations on account of increase in incidence of security threats and smuggling of prohibited items across the world are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the airport passenger screening systems market. In addition, integration of advanced technology supporting screening devices to ensure safety and increase operational efficiencies of the airport are further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The growing number of crimes and terrorist attacks globally has led to increased concerns for the safety and security of assets and people. According to the Global Terrorism Database documents, in 2018, there were more than 9,600 terrorist attacks across the world, which killed more than 22,980 people, including 7,290 perpetrators and 15,690 victims. Terrorist violence is heavily concentrated in certain locations and coincides with other types of political violence.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬

The demand for security screening systems has increased in recent years because of the increased terrorist attacks across the world. The infamous terrorist attacks of 9/11 in the US, London bombings in 2007, Mumbai attacks in 2008, Sri Lanka Easter bombing in 2019, and the mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand in 2019 are some of the major attacks by terrorists or individuals.

The key players profiled in this report include

Leidos, Inc.,

Rapiscan System Inc.,

L3 Security & Detection Systems,

Smith’s Detection Inc.,

VOTI Detection Inc.,

Teledyne UK Limited,

Astrophysics Inc.,

ICTS S.A,

Gilardoni S.p.A.,

Autoclear,

LLC

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

•Global increase in terrorist attacks, Strict airport security regulations coupled with integration of advanced technology, and rise in e-commerce industry are driving the growth of the market.

•High installation & maintenance costs is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

•Technological advancements in security screening systems can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐎𝐅 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 :-

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of airport cargo screening systems, across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap. Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of these systems, which negatively impacts the market growth. In addition, the manufacturing processes for airport cargo screening systems has significantly declined due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is majorly attributed to the production shutdown and disrupted supply chain, thus hitting the global operations and revenue of the market. The pandemic has taken a toll on the European region, with countries such as Italy, France, and the UK suffering the most. The region witnessed a large number of COVID-19-related fatalities. This resulted in economic disruption in the region, with several industries facing a fall in demand and inability to supply owing to lockdown measures. However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

