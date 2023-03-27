Epoxy Curing Agents Market is estimated to be US$ 7.66 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast BY PMI

Epoxy Curing Agents Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoxy Curing Agents Market accounted for US$ 4.25 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 7.66 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. Epoxy Curing Agent are describe as a material taking a part in chemical reaction between the oligomer, pre polymer, polymer to attain the polymerization process and to produce the final film. Epoxy curing agent are used to the cure epoxy resins by the reacting with the epoxides groups. Epoxy resin system consist of two parts that is an “A” and a “B” side. B side known as a “hardener”, is the epoxy curing agent. The curing agent is responsible for the reacting with epoxy resin A side. The reaction between the epoxy resin and curing agent results in hard and thermoset materials. When the air temperature is warmer then the epoxy cures faster.
The report "Epoxy Curing Agents Market, By Type (Amine-Based Curing Agents, Anhydride Curing Agents, and Other Curing Agents), By Application (Coatings, Electrical and Electronics, Wind Energy, Construction, Composites, Adhesives and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”
Key Highlights:
• In 2021, Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., a leading creator and provider of carbon fibre materials and advanced composite prepreg, has launched Toray 2700. Epoxy-based 2700 is a proprietary, high-performance resin aimed towards developing aerospace programmes.
• New Solvent-Free Epoxy Coatings for Concrete Moisture Control and Protection launched by Euclid Chemical in 2021. Dural Aquatight 100 Plus and Dural 50 LM FS, two new epoxy-based products from a prominent maker of materials for the concrete and masonry construction industries, have been introduced to the company's line of epoxy-based products.
Increasing the demand for the high performance resins are obtained by blending polymers, generally in coating industry and in the paint would drive the growth market. High viscosity, excellent color consistency, and good adhesion properties are the main characteristics for the growth market. Thus the coating industry and growing paint is the significant factors for the growth of the epoxy curing agent. High floatation in the prices of the raw materials for the epoxies are the restraining factor for the curing agent market growth.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Epoxy Curing Agents Market accounted for US$ 4.25 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 7.66 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. The Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market is segmented by type, application, and region.
• By type, the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market is segmented into Amine-Based Curing Agents, Anhydride Curing Agents, and Other Curing Agents.
• By Application, the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market is segmented into Coatings, Electrical and Electronics, Wind Energy, Construction, Composites, Adhesives and Other Applications.
• By region, the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
• Evonik Industries
• Cardolite Corporation
• Dow Chemical Company
• DIC Corporation
• BASF SE
• Hexicon Inc.
• Incorez Ltd.
• Gabriel Performance Products
• Momentive Speciality Chemicals
• Brenteg Specialities Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions by epoxy curing agents Market:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the growth opportunities in the market?
6. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
7. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
8. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Read Related Insights:
Epoxy Adhesives Market-Product Type (One-component, and Two-component), End-user Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Marine, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Energy and Power, and Other End-user Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Potting Compound Market-By Resin Type (Epoxy Resin, Polyurethane Resin, Silicone Resin, and Others (Polyester System and Polyamides)), By Curing Technique (Room Temperature Cured, High Temperature or Thermally Cured, and UV Cured), By Application (Electronics (Surface Mount Package, Beam Bonded Components, Memory Devices and Microprocessors, and High Power Devices) and Electricals (Capacitors, Transformers, Cable Joints, Industrial Magnets, and Solenoids)), By End User Industries (Consumer Electronics, Transportation (Automotive, Aviation, and Marine), and Energy and Power), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here