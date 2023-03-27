Water Bicycle Market Trends, Opportunities, Revenue, and Key Players

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water bikes deliver safe and exhilarating rides on the top of waves. Water bikes are establishing their position in the bicycle market. The increasing trend of bicycling to maintain general health is adding to the growth of this market. In case of a water bike, both, the water pressure as well as wind speed affect the force people need to power the water bike with. Thus, the force needed to power a water bike is considerably higher than the force needed to power a traditional bike. Moreover, water bikes are more beneficial to heath than conventional bikes. For instance, water bikes can help burn up to 500 calories in a single ride.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Pelican Sport,

Pioner Boats,

CNA CANTIERE NAUTICO,

REV inside,

Caterpillar,

Navgathi,

KL Outdoor,

DaveCornthwaite,

Hydrobikes Inc.,

Austin Water Bikes

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦

Tourism industry has witnessed significant growth over the recent past. Increased traction of people towards recreational water sports and maritime tourism has promoted the growth of the tourism industry, which, indirectly, is expected to upsurge the demand for water bicycle. The growth in maritime tourism is increasing the demand for new ships and water bicycle, which will ultimately boost the market of water bicycle in the near future. In addition, the natural landscape of countries, which have a sea/ocean as a border attract significant number of international tourists every year, especially from the affluent segment of the population. Furthermore, water bicycle requires less maintenance, and hence, owners are not required to spend additional money on getting parts fixed and cleaned. Moreover, marine tourism is becoming popular not only for the excitement or adrenaline-rush of getting fit but also due to several health benefits. As a result, health benefits associated with marine tourism are supporting the demand for water boat. Also favorable government initiatives and water tourism awareness programs to promote marine tourism are creating huge opportunities for the water bicycle market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The global market for water bicycle is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 saw a decline in the economic growth in almost all the major countries, thus affecting consumer spending patterns. COVID-19 has severely affected public health and economies cross the world. Loss of human lives and decrease in labor productivity have impacted various sectors. Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap. Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of water bicycle, which negatively impact the market growth. However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Conventional Water Bikes

Electric Water Bikes

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Rental Bikes

New Bikes

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

4-5 Person

2-Person

1-Person

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 - U.S., Canada, Mexico

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 - France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 - China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 - Latin America, Middle East, Africa

