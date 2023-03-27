Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 36.9 billion by 2031

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-small cell lung cancer is caused when the cells present in the body grow at an uncontrolled rate, leading to the formation of a tumor. NSCLC has different stages based on its progression. STAGE IV is the final stage of the disease, which is marked by the spreading of tumors into others parts of body. The management of NSCLC in patients requires the use of different treatments, such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy. Increased use of tobacco, excessive exposure to pollution, and higher number of R&D activities to develop cancer therapeutics are some of the major non small cell lung cancer market trends

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭?

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟓.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟔.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟑% from 2022 to 2031.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global non-small cell lung cancer market, owing to decrease in number of patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer during the lockdown.

• Also, disruption in supply chain during the pandemic resulted in shortage of therapeutics, thereby hampering the market growth.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer occur in people who smoke and consume tobacco drive the growth of the global non small cell lung cancer market. However, high-cost expenditure in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and stringent government rules for product approval restrict the market growth. Moreover, widespread use of sneakers in numerous environments and a large consumer base including fitness & gym visitors, athletes, and rock climbers, present new opportunities in the coming years

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

• Novartis AG,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Astrazeneca,

• Eli Lilly and Company,

• Merck & Co., Inc.,

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

• Celgene Corporation,

• Sanofi,

• Boehringer Ingelheim

𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Type

• Squamous Cell Carcinoma

• Large Cell Carcinoma

• Others

• Adenocarcinoma

By Treatment Type

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Immunotherapy

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global nonsmall cell lung cancer market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in the healthcare sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the investments by the public and private market players in this field.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• By treatment type, the targeted therapy segment dominated the market in 2021 and the immunotherapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By type, the adenocarcinoma segment dominated the market in 2021 and the large cell carcinoma segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest non-small cell lung cancer market share in 2021 and the online pharmacy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By region, North America dominated of the nonsmall cell lung cancer market size in 2021. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

