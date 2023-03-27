St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on a Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A2001607

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 3/26/2023 at approximately 6:32 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Rd., Franklin

VIOLATION: Arrest on a Warrant

ACCUSED: Wayne Honaker

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 26, 2023 at approximately 6:32 PM VSP – St. Albans received a 911 call from a residence on Middle Rd. in the Town of Franklin. The female caller reported there was a male in the residence causing a disturbance and attempting to destroy property. The male was said to be 31-year-old Wayne Honaker.

While enroute to the residence, Troopers learned that Honaker had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in Court in reference to prior criminal charges out of St. Albans Police Department.

Upon arrival, Honaker was identified and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to NWSCF and held on lack of $200.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: N/A

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

