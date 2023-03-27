St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on a Warrant

There were 273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,212 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2001607
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 3/26/2023 at approximately 6:32 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Rd., Franklin
VIOLATION: Arrest on a Warrant
ACCUSED: Wayne Honaker
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 26, 2023 at approximately 6:32 PM VSP – St. Albans received a 911 call from a residence on Middle Rd. in the Town of Franklin. The female caller reported there was a male in the residence causing a disturbance and attempting to destroy property. The male was said to be 31-year-old Wayne Honaker.
While enroute to the residence, Troopers learned that Honaker had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in Court in reference to prior criminal charges out of St. Albans Police Department.
Upon arrival, Honaker was identified and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to NWSCF and held on lack of $200.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: N/A
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: Yes LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Justin Wagner
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: 802-524-5993