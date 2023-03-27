Automotive Glass Market to Achieve Impressive Revenue of US$ 5.70 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

There were 252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,143 in the last 365 days.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , March 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive glass market is anticipated to secure a valuation of US$ 3.85 billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 5.70 billion by 2033. The market is securing a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
Government-Imposed Stringent Safety Norms to boost the Automotive Glass Market
The implementation of stringent safety norms by the government can have a positive impact on the automotive glass market. The automotive industry is highly regulated in terms of safety standards, and the use of high-quality glass is an important aspect of ensuring the safety of passengers.
Governments may impose regulations requiring automakers to use specific types of glass, such as laminated glass, designed to resist impact and prevent shattering. These types of glass can help reduce the risk of injury in the event of an accident, making them essential components of modern vehicles.
The increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles has also boosted the demand for high-quality automotive glass. ADAS technologies such as lane departure warnings, and blind spot detection rely hugely on sensors and cameras that require clear, high-quality glass to function properly.
Overall, implementing stringent safety norms can help increase demand for automotive glass and ultimately lead to safe vehicles on the road.
Key Takeaways:
Who is Winning?
There are several competitive players in the automotive glass market, each playing strategic role in the industry. Here are some of the key players:
Other Prominent Players in the Market are:
A.G.C. Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Pilkington Automotive Limited (N.S.G. Group), Central Glass Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries Corp., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Webasto Group, Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co. Ltd., Splintex Distribution AG, Carlex Glass America L.L.C.
Recent Developments in the Global Market:
Automotive Glass Market by Category
By Glass Type (Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass) By Application (Windshield, Back Glass, Door Glass, Quarter Glass, Vent Glass, Moon/Sun Roof) By Vehicles Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles) By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa (MEA)).
