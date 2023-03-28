The Halpern Law Firm Strengthens Commitment to Asbestos Victims with Addition of New Team Members

The Halpern Law Firm - Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Lawyers

PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Halpern Law Firm proudly welcomes Attorney Justin Kovic to their Pittsburgh office and Paralegal Annie Edmiston to its Philadelphia office, further expanding the firm's legal capabilities and expertise. With eight offices across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, The Halpern Law Firm has been representing the rights of victims of asbestos exposure for over 30 years.

As a nationally recognized law firm, The Halpern Law Firm has investigated, litigated, and settled numerous cases of mesothelioma and asbestos lung cancer cases, recovering over a hundred million dollars for clients. The firm's commitment and dedication to holding employers and asbestos manufacturing companies responsible for their actions has resulted in substantial recoveries for clients in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

Paralegal Annie Edmiston is currently enrolled in classes to receive an associate’s degree in Paralegal Studies. Annie’s previous experience working as an administrative assistant at a law firm has been very beneficial to her role as a Paralegal at The Halpern Law Firm.

Attorney Justin Kovic brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm, having graduated from Washington and Jefferson College with an Accounting degree and a concentration in Entrepreneurial Studies in 2014. He then earned his Juris Doctorate from Ave Maria School of Law in 2019, where he served as an Associate Editor of the Ave Maria Law Review and interned at The Hertz Corporation World Headquarters as part of the In-House Counsel Operations and Litigation team.

Prior to joining The Halpern Law Firm, Justin practiced civil litigation, specializing in medical malpractice and real estate litigation. He also worked as a Senior Accounting Analyst with the Bank of New York Mellon.

As a member of The Halpern Law Firm's Pittsburgh location, Justin Kovic is dedicated to representing victims of asbestos disease and their families. The Halpern Law Firm understands the devastating impact that a mesothelioma diagnosis can have on individuals and their families, and they are committed to helping clients seek the justice they deserve. Symptoms of mesothelioma include difficulty breathing, chest pain, coughing, and weight loss.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for mesothelioma, and treatment options are limited. The Halpern Law Firm has recovered substantial compensation for clients, which has helped cover medical expenses and provide for their families.

The addition of Justin and Annie to the firm's office strengthens The Halpern Law Firm's ability to serve clients with a wide range of legal needs. Their unique skill set and expertise complement the firm's established reputation for excellence in the legal field.

