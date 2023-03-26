Arrest Made in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 3100 Block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspect forcefully engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim, at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene and was later apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, March 24, 2023, 23 year-old Dominique Jefferson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Third Degree Sexual Abuse.