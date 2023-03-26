FinTechNZ – Reliving the high!

Last month, more than 350 of the brightest minds in our sector came together for the FinTechNZ Hui Taumata to share insights and build understanding, capability and sector capacity. It was a massive day of networking, robust discussions and challenging ideas.

Thank you to everyone who attended or was involved in our FinTechNZ Hui Taumata. It takes plenty of behind-the-scenes work to produce a special event like this and we enjoyed every minute, connecting with our ecosystem. Special thanks to our incredible sponsors and FinTechNZ supporters. Stay tuned for news about next year’s event and save the date for 27 February 2024!

Meanwhile, the power of artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere. Special thanks to VISA New Zealand’s Anthony Jones for asking ChatGPT to ‘create a short humorous poem about the FinTechNZ Hui in February’.

It was so refreshing to see our community come together, inspired by our stellar keynote sessions, breakfast and pitch session. We were delighted with the high level of satisfaction from our attendees, but we believe in continuous improvement and will be addressing the inclusion of early stage fintech, cost access for startups and other useful feedback.

View our hui highlights video here and check out the FinTechNZ Hui Taumata photo gallery too.

Last month at the hui, we also launched FinTech Findr, New Zealand’s first digital ecosystem data visualisation mapping tool. In real-time you can view, find and export contact details and connect directly with the FinTechNZ ecosystem. FinTech Findr is free for our members with special thanks to our sponsor AWS for making this possible.

During the last few weeks we’ve been receiving excellent feedback and we’re refining the ability for users and administrators of companies to self-manage their profiles. Once this update is complete we’ll be rolling it out for other communities, so watch your inbox for a personalised email and launch details in the coming weeks. View the FinTech Findr in action here. If you have a business to add, or tweaks to existing content please use this link here. It’s super easy! Talking ecosystem maps, this week FinTech Australia released their Consumer Data Right (CDR) Open Banking ecosystem map.

The Government is introducing new protections for consumers using Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) products and is seeking feedback on the proposed regulations, (including for example, a proposed threshold of $600 and what will apply above the threshold?) It’s an important topic and focuses on balancing consumer benefit/risk, advancing industry innovation and balancing economic benefit for all parties. As FinTechNZ is a broad church organisation it can sometimes be challenging to provide a consensus view. Therefore, this time we have agreed with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to provide a range of views in our submission. We strongly encourage you to share your views, either a simple bullet point or a paragraph with your individual/organisation’s thoughts on the proposed legislative framework. Please share your views directly with MBIE or email your feedback to me and we will incorporate your comments into our submission. Read more about the consultation and have your say. Our deadline is short, so your fast feedback is much valued.

We’re finalising our events calendar so this is a friendly reminder to contact us if you have a topic for an event you’d like to support, host or engage with. Plus, Techweek23 featuring TechweekTV is coming soon, so please let us know if you would like to be involved.

Ngā mihi

Jason Roberts

Executive Director

Read full news here: FinTechNZ – Reliving the high!